Help is on the way to Calvert’s students enrolled at the College of Southern Maryland. On Tuesday, the county commissioners unanimously approved a memorandum of understanding with CSM officials to allocate $225,000 for scholarships to Calvert residents attending classes at the regional institution.
According to the agreement, the grants will be awarded to students “on a first-come, first-served” basis. The scholarship money is in addition to the financial support the law requires the county to provide to CSM.
In a memo to the board, Kelly Robertson-Slagle, county economic development director, noted that the college offered the proposal during the fiscal 2022 budget process.
“A formal memorandum of understanding between the county and CSM has been developed to clearly delineate responsibilities and expectations,” Robertson-Slagle stated.
“Students are struggling to continue,” Maureen Murphy, CSM president, said. “This will keep them going.”
Murphy estimated that as many as 450 students from Calvert could be positively impacted by the financial aid.
“They’ve had to juggle a lot over the past 18 months,” she added. Murphy told the commissioners approximately 90% of CSM graduates stay and work in Southern Maryland after graduating.
Mark Willis, county administrator, said county staff found the funding for the “Commissioners Care” scholarship program from “existing, provided grants.”
The pact remains in effect through next June 30 next year.
Murphy confirmed that fiscal 2022 is the first time the college has worked in partnership with Calvert’s government to provide scholarships. Last year, CSM had a its own scholarship program to aid financially struggling students.
Vehicle take-home policy approved by commissioners
The commissioners also modified and then approved a request from the public works department to adopt a county vehicle take-home policy.
Kerry Dull, public works director, stated the county government would benefit from the reduced amount of response time in emergency conditions, usable space in county-owned parking lots and reduced travel time to and from job sites.
“The take-home use of a county vehicle is a taxable fringe benefit,” Dull stated. In addition to being reflected on the employee’s W-2 form, Dull said those county vehicles that are taken home by employees will add an additional cost of approximately $2,000 a year to the county to include maintenance and gasoline.
“It’s a huge benefit to the county,” declared Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), who predicted a “10 to 15% increase in productivity.”
“It’s a benefit to employees but it has to be monitored,” Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said.
Personal use of a county vehicle is prohibited and employees requesting to take a government vehicle home must have their department head’s permission.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked that the policy as proposed be amended to require employees taking home county government vehicles be county residents. The commissioners approved the amendment and then the policy.
Dull did note during discussion that it is expected most of the employees utilizing the policy will be from parks and recreation, planning and zoning, and public works departments.
The policy does not cover public safety employees such as the sheriff’s office and animal control, which already have agreements regarding county vehicles in place.
