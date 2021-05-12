The Calvert County commissioners will present their proposed fiscal 2022 budget to the public on Tuesday, May 18, and although many restrictions could be eased in the days to come, the hearing currently advertised as virtual will be streamed on the county government website.
Since the staff-recommended budget was presented in March, the math has changed in terms of the proposed operating plan for the fiscal year that begins July 1.
The budget book, which totals over 600 pages, is now available to view on the county government's website.
The board’s proposed fiscal 2022 operating budget totals $327.4 million, includes a $212,989 planned surplus and a slight ($0.005) reduction to the county’s property tax rate. The proposed new rate is $0.927 per $100 of assessed value.
In a budget introduction statement, the commissioners reported that Calvert is “projected to see a slight increase in property tax revenue.” That bump is being attributed to a 7% increase in 2020 state property assessments.
Because of the projected revenue increase, the county was required to advertise a “proposed real property tax increase.”
The notice states that “in order to fully offset the effect of increasing assessments, the real property tax rate should be reduced to $0.9144, the constant yield rate.”
The legal notice advertising next Tuesday’s hearing notes that “changes to the revenue side of the commissioners’ proposed budget include the refinement estimates that net to an increase of approximately $2.5 million. The expenses were increased by approximately $1.4 million.”
"Estimates for both revenue and expenditures were revised/updated based on current information," Elizabeth Richmond, deputy director of finance and budget, told Southern Maryland News in an email. "For the revenue side, the main categories that we adjusted were income tax and franchise tax. For the expenditure side, the main categories we adjusted were salaries, debt, insurance and other operating expenses."
Richmond added that a summary of the changes would be part of Tuesday's presentation.
The county’s allocation to the public school system will be only $1 more than the current fiscal year, as requested by Superintendent Daniel Curry. The $134.7 million allocation is $2.5 million above the state-mandated maintenance of effort amount and comes despite a significant drop in public school enrollment. Previously, Curry expressed confidence that enrollments will rise again as the pandemic recedes and schools fully reopen.
The proposed operating budget for fiscal 2022 also includes the addition of 45 full-time equivalent county government positions, including 16 for career emergency medical technicians.
COVID-19 update promising
During the Calvert County Health Department’s weekly update on the local response to the coronavirus, Dr. Michelle Folsom-Elder noted that Calvert’s COVID-19 case rate went down again last week.
“We were under 100 cases for the past week,” she reported. Folsom-Elder noted that Calvert’s COVID-19 testing positivity rate “is almost below 5%.”
Additionally, Calvert’s “over 65 population has minimal burden,” with the bigger concern being residents in the mid-30s to mid-50s, a group that the physician said is most likely to avoid vaccinations.
Through a partnership between Calvert County Public Schools and CalvertHealth Medical Center, 460 teens ages 16 to 18 were vaccinated at public schools last week.
On Monday, the Food and Drug Administration authorized the Pfizer vaccination for 12-to-15 year-olds. Protocols for administering the shots are underway.
“Calvert has ample supply to be able to vaccinate this age group in addition to other age groups starting immediately,” said Folsom-Elder.
Ethics commission appointments
The commissioners filled vacancies on the county’s ethics commission during Tuesday’s meeting. The board unanimously appointed Mel Powell and Brian Fairweather to represent election districts one and two, respectively, plus appointed Lisa Arscott to serve as a commission alternate.
The board voted 4-to-1 to reappoint Wayne M. Millette to the panel. The no vote was cast by Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R).
Last December, the ethics commission voted to censure McConkey for a 2019 vote on expanding the Huntingtown Town Center, which now includes property the commissioner owns. The ethics panel’s written opinion call McConkey’s vote “a textbook conflict of interest.”
McConkey is appealing the censure in circuit court.