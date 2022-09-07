As part of their Aug. 30 meeting, the Calvert commissioners gave staff approval to advertise for a future public hearing for 14 recommended changes to the county’s ethics code.
In a memo to the commissioners, John Norris, the county attorney, stated Calvert’s ethics commission is seeking to amend the current code with some changes recommended by the state ethics commission.
“The state has reviewed and approved the proposed amendments subject to a future public hearing and your subsequent approval,” Norris stated in the memo.
The pack of amendments deal with such practices involving lobbyists, gifts, disclosures of financial leadership, business entity disclosure and prevention of the use of retaliation tactics.
“It’s important for transparency,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R). “There are so many moving parts.”
Transportation for voters
The commissioners voted on Aug. 30 to have public buses rolling for residents hoping to get to the polls on Election Day.
There had been a slight uproar four years ago when it was learned there would be no public transportation on Election Day due to the government holiday. Last-minute action by the commissioners to address the clamor got the local buses on the road that time, though.
“In the past, Calvert County public transportation services have been suspended on this day due to the [transportation] division following the official county holiday schedule,” Sandy Wobbleton, the division chief stated in a memo to the commissioners. “Public transportation would like to provide full transportation services on Nov. 8 to be available for individuals that need to use public transportation to access polling sites. Additionally, this would assist those individuals who need transportation to employment and medical appointments, as this day is not observed as a holiday by retail establishments and medical facilities.”
Wobbleton noted that since funds are already in the current fiscal year operating budget, providing the service posed no special fiscal impact.
A new head for tech
Last week, the commissioners also announced in a press release the appointment of Stephen Pereira as the new director of Calvert’s department of technology services.
“Over his 21-year career, Pereira has overseen and implemented business technology change in the government and private sectors,” the press release stated. “In his previous role as deputy director for technology services, he was responsible for technology budgets and contracts, records management, and implementing new information technology policies, standards and training within county government. Pereira has also served as the county’s webmaster.”
Pereira succeeds Amy Lawson, who recently retired, as the department’s director.