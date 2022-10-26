Hoping to enhance local government transparency in Calvert, the county commissioners have been considering policies and procedures that would better implement Maryland’s public information act.
During Tuesday’s meeting, county attorney John Norris gave a brief update on the initiative, which could lead to a codified policy.
“Work has been ongoing in the creation of a new Chapter 96 of the county code, that would outline roles and responsibilities of the parties to a request for public records,” Norris stated in a memo to the board.
While the attorney acknowledged that transparency is “at the core of the public information act,” he further noted any policy must account for “the privacy of individuals, public safety and security.”
Norris indicated that providing information would require staff time and would have a price tag for the information seeker.
“Viewing public records is free,” said Norris. “Getting copies of them does cost.”
Norris stated all county government department heads participated in the drafting of a local ordinance to ensure open access to information. The attorney stated the next step is to ask the public for input.
"We will reach out to organizations we’re aware of,” said Norris, adding that staff may also put together a survey on the subject that will be posted on the county government website. Eventually, a public hearing on the draft ordinance will be held.
The commissioners, by consent, agreed to go forward with the plan Norris presented.
Superintendent visits board
The commissioners received a surprise visitor Tuesday as Andrae Townsel, the new superintendent of Calvert public schools, was in the hearing room. Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) invited Townsel to address the board.
“My goal is to be more in touch with everything going on within the community,” said Townsel, who added he hopes to attend more commissioners’ meetings.
“I’m a team guy,” said the superintendent. “I want to work collaboratively with everybody.”
In response to a question from Commissioner Mike Hart (R) about turf fields, Townsel, who played football in high school and college, said he supports the idea of having them at county schools.
St. Mary's public school system recently installed artificial turf fields at all three of its high schools.
“We will have the conversation,” Townsel said. “If we can make it happen I would love that. If it doesn’t happen at least they can have a hard ‘no’ and we can move on. So, that’s where I’m at.”
As to how the initial days of his tenure have been going, Townsel told the commissioners he has been reading to students at Calvert’s elementary schools.
“Young people, educators, do an amazing job,” he said of the elementary schools he has visited.
Hance told Townsel the board would be happy to have the superintendent present on future agendas.
“You can come in, give an update and talk about whatever you’d like,” said the board president.
Library gets tech grant
By way of the consent agenda, the commissioners approved a $120,000 adjustment to the fiscal 2023 capital improvements budget for the new Twin Beaches Library project.
In a memo to the board from Carrie Willson, Calvert Library’s executive director, the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development is allocating grant funding that will “provide aerial fiber optic broadband accessibility to this new library location.”