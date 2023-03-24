Calvert County Board of Education Member Jana Post

Calvert County Board of Education Member Jana Post

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Since a vote to approve a school year calendar must have a minimum of three votes, Calvert’s board of education was required to poll members a second time at their March 23 work session. The results were different this time.

The full school board took two separate votes, discarding the 2-to-1 (with two absent) vote to approve the 2023-2024 calendar as recommended by a stakeholder committee.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews