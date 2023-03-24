Since a vote to approve a school year calendar must have a minimum of three votes, Calvert’s board of education was required to poll members a second time at their March 23 work session. The results were different this time.
The full school board took two separate votes, discarding the 2-to-1 (with two absent) vote to approve the 2023-2024 calendar as recommended by a stakeholder committee.
As a result of the vote, the next school year will begin Aug. 28, a Monday, instead of Thursday, Aug. 24, as proposed the first time around. The school board also chose to flip the system’s spring recess to after Easter, which next year will be Sunday, March 31.
Jackie Jacobs, Calvert public schools’ director of system and instructional performance, stated as a result of the latter decision, adjustments will need to be made with the year’s third marking period.
Jana Post, who was absent from the school board's March 9 meeting, stated the issue causing the “most heartburn” was the fact the calendar for the next school year, which is slightly more than five months away, is just being approved now. The start date also has pre-opening day impacts in regards to the planning of family vacations and summer camp enrollments, she said.
“I ask that the school year would not start on a Thursday,” wrote Kristin Asby, a Dowell Elementary School music teacher. “It essentially eliminates one week of summer break. If CCPS delayed the start of the school year to August 28 this could accommodate the numerous families who have indicated they already have a vacation or summer camp planned for the previous week.”
Board member Dawn Balinski suggested a day built in the schedule for inclement weather and extending the last day for students one day to June 12 would keep Calvert compliant with 180 days of school for students. Balinski called the solution “least impactful” on the proposed calendar.
In making the motion to change the spring recess dates, board member Lisa Grenis noted the public school systems in jurisdictions surrounding Calvert are scheduling the break for after Easter. Both Grenis and Balinski acknowledged that some Calvert school staff have children and live in those nearby counties and thus some uniformity would allow more families to spend time together.
“We can absolutely reach out to the surrounding districts,” Jacobs said of future calendar planning. She added that the calendar committee will reconvene after the upcoming spring break to consider the 2024-2025 school year plan.
Post requested that the committee also consider paring down the number of half-days planned for students, calling the number “very high” and “well beyond” the contractual number agreed to in employee negotiations.