It is a contract for one year’s work totaling well below $100,000 that was considered routine enough to be designated within the county commissioners’ consent agenda. However, the board’s newest member, Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), felt the board needed to discuss this one in open session.
This issue has prompted discussion before at commissioners’ meetings — awarding a contract to an out-of-county bidder who has outbid a local vendor.
The contract is to provide mowing services for county right-of-way sites and pond areas.
Of the two vendors, DeAngelo Brothers LLC of Hazelton, Pa., submitted the lower bid of $49,728, which was $3,212 less than Honey Cove Lawn Care LLC of Prince Frederick. The local company was the previous holder of the contract.
“We just came out of a ‘buy local’ week,” said Gadway, who added the money county government paid the Pennsylvania-based company would go out of state while the opposite would be true of the local vendor.
“We would see that money come back,” Gadway said.
In a memo to the commissioners, Amanda M. O’Dell, procurement office division chief, noted the bids were thoroughly reviewed. DeAngelo Brothers LLC, met all the requirements of the specifications and provided references with satisfactory comments.
After raising the issue prior to the meeting, Gadway admitted he “was shocked to learn our hands are somewhat tied.”
The county has considered requesting state legislation to lawfully give a greater preference to local vendors in the bid process, something other jurisdictions have done in the past.
“Clearly, awarding based on a local preference without the enabling legislation in place is not a sufficient basis,” said County Attorney John Norris of any action that might instead give the contract to Honey Cove Lawn Care.
When asked by Commissioner Mike Hart (R) if the board could factor in experience and job satisfaction in the decision, Norris stated such criteria would be appropriate in considering a request for proposal.
“But this is a bid and a bid is generally awarded to the lowest responsive and responsible bidder,” said Norris. The attorney added that the commissioners could ask staff to study the bids again.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) moved to do just that. The vote was unanimous.
“We are trying to work on a legislative fix to give us some leeway for local preference,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who warned adopting such a policy could hurt Calvert’s vendors with their contracts in other jurisdictions.
