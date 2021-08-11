With one member out of the room and another attending by phone, Calvert’s commissioners approved the local agricultural preservation advisory board’s recommendation to set $4,500 per transfer of development right as the price the current fiscal year’s purchase and retirement fund and a new reserve fund. The latter is a pilot program established earlier this year.
“This is a county-managed program that will facilitate TDR sales between farmers and developers and act as a revolving fund,” Ronald Marney, county government’s environmental planning regulator, stated in a memo to the commissioners.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), a lifelong farmer, opted to not participate in the discussion and votes on the finalization of the decision to begin accepting applications for TDR purchases.
In 1992, Calvert officials established the purchase and retirement fund for the purpose of buying, retiring and permanently removing TDRs from the development rights market as a way to protect farm land from development.
During discussion, Commissioner Mike Hart (R) noted the county’s effort to get a firm grip on growth control has been somewhat erratic.
“I don’t see a way to direct growth the way we want it to grow and at the price we can handle,” said Hart. “I am in full support of this PAR program. I want to see this be successful.”
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, said landowners who deposit TDRs in the reserve will have an option to either sell them for developers — who use them to build in the county’s growth areas — or have them permanently retired.
“Doing this takes the density off the books,” said Cook.
While exact figures were not available during the meeting, Cook and Marney estimate approximately 400 TDRs were sold last year and about 8,000 are currently available.
Recalling Calvert’s significant residential growth of the 1980s and 1990s, Hart declared, “I don’t think we can handle that again.”
The commissioner expressed a desire to incentivize retirement of the TDRs.
Marney stated in his memo that the TDR reserve “is a managed program that will facilitate TDR sales between farmers and developers and act as a revolving fund. There is $2,451,675 in the budget available for PAR fund purchases and for the TDR reserve” in the current fiscal year.
Marney added that the funding includes a small portion of agricultural transfer taxes which are funds dedicated for agricultural preservation totaling approximately $30,000. The remaining funds come from prior year land preservation fund balances of approximately $1.5 million and contributions from the county’s general fund of $921,675.
Recommendations for the commissioners’ actions involving the PAR fund and the TDR reserve were drafted by a committee consisting of farmland owners and developers.
“The [TDR] price reflects state preservation easement values and Calvert land prices that tend to be higher than neighboring counties in Southern Maryland,” Marney stated.
In addition to the recommended actions, the four commissioners voting — including Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R), who was in attendance remotely — agreed to have staff advise them further at the end of the current application process. The board then approved the $4,500 per TDR price, the offer to purchase TDRs until the PAR fund money is exhausted and directed staff to advertise the acceptance of applications.