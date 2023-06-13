Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart

Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R) called purchasing the land for a new firehouse "a big major step."

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

Following a public hearing Tuesday, Calvert County’s commissioners voted unanimously to take steps to purchase a nearly 15-acre tract on H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby with the aim to locate a new building for the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.

The volunteer department — Calvert’s Company 3 — was born nearly 70 years ago in someone’s garage. Initially, it was only a rescue squad but expanded to include a fire department during the late 1960s.


Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews