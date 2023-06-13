Following a public hearing Tuesday, Calvert County’s commissioners voted unanimously to take steps to purchase a nearly 15-acre tract on H.G. Trueman Road in Lusby with the aim to locate a new building for the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department.
The volunteer department — Calvert’s Company 3 — was born nearly 70 years ago in someone’s garage. Initially, it was only a rescue squad but expanded to include a fire department during the late 1960s.
During a town hall meeting last July, Joe Ford, the department’s assistant chief, noted Company 3 has been “the busiest fire department in Calvert County” and has a 29-square mile response area.
At last summer’s town hall meeting — entitled “To move or not to move" — Ford estimated the cost of a new firehouse at $20 million. Talk of building a new headquarters for Solomons started in 2011 and a study was conducted three years later by a Harford County-based consulting firm.
In addition to their current headquarters on H.G. Trueman Road, south of the Dowell Road intersection and with visibility on Route 2/4, Company 3 also has a satellite location on Little Cove Point Road in Lusby.
The parcel the county is buying for $920,000 is owned by Dominion Cove Point.
“The property would enable the Solomons Volunteer Rescue Squad and Fire Department to be more centrally located within their response area,” Thomas Jones, department of public works deputy, stated in a memo to the commissioners.
“I am so thankful we got to this part of the journey,” said Commissioner Mike Hart. “This is a big major step.”
“It’s been a very long process,” Terry Anderson, the squad's president, stated as he offered the only public comment during the hearing.
“We met with several communities” and received “overwhelming support,” Anderson said.
Hart noted that the department’s current building contains “a lot of history.” Once a new facility is built and open, the commissioners will need to decide what to do with that and the Little Cove Point Road facility.