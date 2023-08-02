Two text amendment requests related to Solomons that were submitted prior to a halt in the application process received a negative response from the Calvert commissioners on Tuesday.
The proposals, if approved, could have significant impact on residential development in the Solomons Town Center.
According to a memo from planner Rachel O’Shea, the application requests were submitted by Solomons Island SH1 LLC on behalf of Solomons Joint Venture LLC.
One request calls for “the base density in the Solomons Town Center D sub-area be increased from seven dwelling units per acre with the use of transferable development rights to 14 dwelling units per acre with the use of TDRs,” O’Shea stated in her memo.
The second request “is to allow for multi-family residential units be a conditionally permitted use within the Solomons sub-district D-1.”
Currently, that subdistrict is designated for commercial use. The portion of Solomons to be impacted by the proposal goes north from Lore Road to the area in proximity to the former Holiday Inn.
The proposal drew a sharp response from Commissioner Mike Hart (R), whose district includes Solomons.
“I was elected for no apartments, no high density,” Hart said. “This is a gateway to apartments.”
Although the Solomons Town Center has public water and sewer, Hart indicated that Calvert’s southernmost town is fragile, infrastructure-wise.
“People live here for rural character,” Hart said. “We do not have the infrastructure in place for high density housing.
The other commissioners were just as adamant.
“From Dunkirk to Solomons, people don’t want it,” Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) said in reference to high density.
“If we did all those combined, that would potentially change the total future of Solomons, without a doubt,” Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) said.
“I don’t think there’s any appetite to up-zone everything you’ve got on the table today,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told O’Shea and Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director. “I don’t want the applicant to have any false expectations.”
The planners explained they were only seeking to forward the proposals to a work session with the planning commission. Any proposal would be subject to a joint public hearing.
John Norris, county attorney, told the board moving the request to the planning consideration would give the applicant their entitled “due process.”
Ireland made the motion to forward the requests to the planning commission. Hart sustained his opposition and voted against the action.
During public comment, the applicant — John Simpson — told the commissioners up-zoning the sub-district might stave off any potential degradation of the area in the future.
Simpson, who operated the Solomons Holiday Inn for 35 years, stated the existing building could be purchased and converted into “a blighted building.”