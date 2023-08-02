Commissioner Mike Hart

Calvert County Commissioner Mike Hart (R) voted against forwarding a consideration to “up-zone” Solomons to the planning commission. The motion did pass, though.

 Marty Madden/Southern Maryland News

Two text amendment requests related to Solomons that were submitted prior to a halt in the application process received a negative response from the Calvert commissioners on Tuesday.

The proposals, if approved, could have significant impact on residential development in the Solomons Town Center.


  

