A deal that was forged during the final days of 2022 became official after the Calvert County commissioners conducted a public hearing Tuesday.
According to Thomas L. Jones of public works, the parcels on JW Williams Road and Stafford Road in Prince Frederick were being purchased so that county government can “enhance public safety at the Barstow Convenience Center and provide an additional discharge area” for the town’s wastewater treatment plant.
“An environmental phase one study was conducted and determined that the property meets satisfactory standards,” Jones stated in the memo.
The parcels are being purchased for $2 million from the children of state and local legend Louis L. Goldstein, who served an unprecedented 10 terms as Maryland comptroller.
During public comment, three citizens questioned the prudence of such a transaction.
“It sounds like a great purchase,” said Bob Estes, adding it wasn’t clear what the land would be used for.
Joseph Cormier indicated the bottomline price was bloated since the parcels assessed value was around $200,000 and would sacrifice a “beautiful forested area.”
“I appreciate your reconsideration,” said J.C. Hooker, noting that Calvert is fiscally challenged in its crafting of a budget for the next fiscal year.
“We just don’t buy property to buy property,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R), who added the purchase offer aided county officials in addressing “two necessities.”
Hance said the land is adjacent to a tract the county already owns and the Barstow compactor site can be made “more user friendly.”
The currently facility, which once was the county’s landfill, is a tight fit for customers’ vehicles, which have no designated parking spaces and is the scene of gridlock when garbage and recycling collection boxes are moved out. In addition to being a residential area, Stafford Road also includes highway maintenance facilities, the county jail, a drug treatment facility and an animal hospital.
As for utilizing a portion of the purchased land as a sewage discharge area, Hance said, “The soils are perfect for the land application.” He noted last year there was angst regarding the future of Prince Frederick’s sewage systems.
As for the clearing a trees on the land, Hance stated, “We certainly haven’t any intention of purchasing this property to extend the town center.”
Hance also said the purchase price was based on “best use” rather than assessed value.
The commissioners voted unanimously to move forward with the transaction.
School construction project support letter revisions OK’d
With more state money available for public school construction projects, the commissioners were asked to revise a local funding support letter that will be sent to Maryland’s Interagency Commission on School Construction.
Two new projects, bringing the total to five, will now be on the priority list. The top project is a request for $2.7 million in state funds for the planning of the new Northern Middle School. New to the list are the Mutual Elementary School well system replacement ($370,057) and the systemic design of the Sunderland Elementary School heating, ventilation and air conditioning ($140,200).
Shuchita Warner, supervisor of school construction, stated county funds ($250,000) were previous allocated for the Mutual Elementary project, which includes digging a 900-foot well and adding water treatment components to address water quality issues at the Port Republic school.
When asked by Commissioner Catherine M. Grasso (R) if the Mutual Elementary project is ready to go out to bid, Warner explained it would need to be designed first.
“The scope of the project has increased,” said Warner, adding that the well will need to be dug deeper that previously planned. “It’s significantly more expensive than we thought.”
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) cautioned that it was wise not to be too lavish in plans just because state money is available.
“The ‘go’ button’s been hit,” said Hart, noting that construction costs are dramatically on the rise and hard times are ahead. “This real estate bubble’s going to pop.”
In the end the board, with some noticeable reluctance, unanimously approved the revisions to the letter of support.