Calvert Commissioner Catherine M. Grasso

Calvert County Commissioner Catherine M. Grasso (R)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A deal that was forged during the final days of 2022 became official after the Calvert County commissioners conducted a public hearing Tuesday.

According to Thomas L. Jones of public works, the parcels on JW Williams Road and Stafford Road in Prince Frederick were being purchased so that county government can “enhance public safety at the Barstow Convenience Center and provide an additional discharge area” for the town’s wastewater treatment plant.


