Hiring only the best is a plan that Calvert County government officials are on board with after receiving an overview from the human resources department during the county commissioners’ Tuesday meeting.
“The talent pool should be broadened,” Melanie Woodson, human resources director, told the commissioners.
Megan Fleegle, the department’s deputy director, said the human resources department has five goals to increase its applicant pool — the implementation of an equitable recruitment process, remove barriers in job descriptions, comply with equal employment opportunity principles, target the dissemination of job announcements and implement an effective training program to develop employees for promotional opportunities.
Calvert government currently has a workforce numbering 1,345 employees. Nearly 50% of the employees are female and Fleegle told the commissioners those hires are “trending upward.”
Fleegle said the county currently asks applicants about race and gender. The department submits an equal employment opportunity plan utilization report to the U.S. Department of Justice in accordance with federal grant requirements.
The county internal promotion statistics show that in 2020, 15.22% of the government’s employees who were promoted were minorities. Fleegle stated, “That’s a huge increase from four years ago.”
The human resources department is in the process of including its newly drafted diversity statement into the county code.
“Workplace diversity leads to innovation, increase performance and more productive employees,” said Fleegle.
One of the department’s recommendations going forward is the “addition of ‘blind hiring techniques’ to remove all personal identifiers from the online job application.”
That strategy was met with strong favor by Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who weighed in via telephone.
“Hire the absolute best qualified candidate for the job,” said Hart, adding that a reliance on “check boxes” was not the wisest way to go. “Spend the taxpayers’ money the best way possible.”
The board voted unanimously to adopt the department's hiring strategy recommendations.
More 'mixed news' on COVID-19
In addition to reading a statement about the morning’s breaking news about the temporary suspension of the Johnson & Johnson vaccine, Dr. Laurence Polsky, county health officer, gave the commissioners a quick summary of the COVID-19 situation in Calvert. Polsky conceded he was bringing the board more “mixed news” on the pandemic front, noting that coronavirus cases continue going down among Calvert’s older population and are rising among those below the age of 20.
The health officer also advised citizens seeking the shot to “look outside our borders this week.” Polsky said that situation is a result of the state’s strategy to supply mass vaccination sites with a larger number of doses that the allocation for county health facilitators.
“The governor has decided that’s how they are going to do it,” he said.
Polsky also encouraged school athletes to seek out-of-county vaccinations since “we continue to see cases pop up on sports teams.”
Restaurant, food service relief offered
On April 9, the Calvert County commissioners announced additional funding was now available through the Maryland Restaurant Relief Fund Grant program to provide financial assistance to locally owned and operated restaurants and food service businesses that have experienced economic hardship due to the pandemic.
The application portal was scheduled to open Wednesday morning and close April 21. More information is available at www.CalvertCountyMd.gov/CVOVID19ReliefFund.