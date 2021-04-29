Ten areas of guidance, including expanding internet and emergency communications in Calvert, were presented to government staff earlier this year by the county commissioners.
Mark Willis, county administrator, presented an overview to the board during Tuesday’s meeting.
Willis reported that the county’s effort to expand services to the “underserved,” specifically the process of providing Comcast cable to Calvert’s remote areas is moving along and is on track to be completed by the end of the year.
“The full buildout is still on target,” said Willis, who added an updated report on the project, which is being done with a combination of state and local funding, is planned for next month.
The total cost of the entire construction project is $3.7 million. The commissioners voted to use $1.6 million from the county’s fund containing receipts of a “Comcast franchise fee” it levies on customers for a portion of the work.
Willis added that, with consent from Comcast, county government is developing a map allowing citizens to track the expansion project’s progress.
“That will be coming out real soon,” said Willis.
Other issues being addressed include improvement to the county’s business climate, which Willis said will be achieved with the pending revision of the county’s zoning ordinance.
“Is the zoning ordinance a staff project or is there public involvement?” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked.
“Absolutely both,” said Willis, adding the zoning ordinance “allows for the vision [of the county’s comprehensive plan] to come through.”
Other current accomplishments mandated by the board include the activation of public safety’s new 800-megahertz P25 digital communications system, which replaced a 25-year-old system to provide enhanced radio coverage and interoperability for the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, fire departments, rescue squads and county government agencies.
Willis stated the pricey communications tool “takes us into the future. It’s a huge upgrade to the system.”
Willis reported the establishment of a panel to advise the commissioners on issues and concerns related to Calvert’s military veterans was also a step in the right direction. The administrator indicated that several locals have applied to serve on the new board.
Polsky reports COVID increases
Calvert Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky reported Calvert’s COVID-19 infection numbers are back up, with significant numbers of outbreaks within children’s sports teams. During the week of April 18, Calvert reported 151 cases of COVID-19.
Polsky also reported nearly 30% of Calvert’s citizens have been fully vaccinated and nearly 75% of the county’s seniors — ages 65 and over — have been fully vaccinated.
A big change regarding vaccinations recently occurred in that now anyone over the age of 16 who wants a vaccine may obtain one without making an appointment.
Polsky also noted the Johnson & Johnson vaccine that was put on hold temporarily is available again. The suspension was due to concerns about a very small number of recipients being diagnosed with blood clots. Polsky said this situation was “rare.”
The health officer also addressed reports that a “third shot” might be needed. Polsky said that due to the coronavirus “variants” that have been discovered, a booster shot might be advisable in the future. However, “at the moment, there’s no evidence the vaccine is wearing off.”
Ward remembered
Hance noted the sudden death last week of John Russell “Jack” Ward, who was currently serving on the county’s board of appeals. The Owings resident, who was 86, was remembered by Hance as “a great individual with a lifetime of community service.”
Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) noted that Ward had previously served on Calvert’s board of education and planning commission. Ward’s service on the latter panel included a long stint as its chairman.
