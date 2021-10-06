The task of improving the quality of public education in Calvert appears well underway as the boards of county commissioners and education reached a level of harmony Tuesday.
A joint resolution was approved and signed regarding the county’s strategy for using funds mandated by the state’s Kirwan Commission on Innovation and Excellence. The joint agreement names Kevin Michael, the public school system’s director of procurement and resource management, local implementation coordinator. The resolution also establishes a blueprint implementation committee.
“This [Kirwan Commission’s Blueprint for Maryland’s Future] is the most important development for education since the Hughes Commission,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). Hance was likely referencing a task force Harry Hughes, then Maryland governor, appointed to study the funding of public education back in the early 1980s.
“We felt strongly it needed involvement from all of the parties to make sure this blueprint, as we move it forward, has the full support of the entire community,” he said, referring to the current education reform plan.
The reaching of a full agreement by the two elected boards seemed distant back in late July when the commissioners rejected the school board’s recommendation of Michael as the coordinator.
A joint meeting, hosted by the school board during its Sept. 9 meeting, included a discussion of legislation from Annapolis requiring local action to implement the multi-year funding and policy reforms called for in the Kirwan measure. The commissioners at the time stressed that they needed to play a role in the financial piece of the implementation plan.
The school board indicated a desire to have the liaison to the state regarding the implementation of the blueprint be an employee of the public school system. Agreeing to the appointment of a local blueprint implementation committee appears to have resolved any further impasse.
In a memo to the commissioners from Mark Willis, county administrator, it was noted that the panels “decided that the committee would have membership that represents the citizens, teachers and educational support staff. The enclosed joint resolution reflects the composition and responsibilities of the Calvert County Blueprint Implementation Committee discussed and agreed upon with the board of education. Interested stakeholders will have a meaningful role in defining key milestones to be achieved for each year of the implementation period.”
The resolution noted that an accountability and implementation board is being appointed at the state level. Additionally, the resolution calls for Michael and Willis to serve as the local committee’s co-chairs.
The membership makeup is also explained. The commissioners and school board shall each appoint two county citizens, Calvert Education Association shall appoint two county citizens and the Calvert Association of Educational Support Staff shall appoint one county resident.
Inez Claggett, Calvert’s board of education president, was at the commissioners’ meeting and thanked the commissioners for attending the Sept. 9 meeting.
According to a presentation made to the commissioners by Calvert public schools’ officials during that July meeting, by fiscal 2030, Calvert’s state allocation from Kirwan is projected at nearly $27 million. A “career ladders” component to the plan could help significantly boost Calvert’s starting salaries for teachers by the middle of this decade.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews