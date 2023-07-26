They don’t do it often, but Monday evening, July 31, Calvert’s school board members and county commissioners will hold a joint public meeting at the Harriet Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick.

According to a press release from Calvert public schools, the panels are meeting “to discuss the scope of a potential performance audit of the school system."


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews