They don’t do it often, but Monday evening, July 31, Calvert’s school board members and county commissioners will hold a joint public meeting at the Harriet Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick.
According to a press release from Calvert public schools, the panels are meeting “to discuss the scope of a potential performance audit of the school system."
The audit’s aim would be to assess the school system’s practices and performances to determine if it is operating “economically and efficiently and whether corrective actions for improving its performance are appropriate,” the press release states. “The purpose of this joint meeting is to determine if there is agreement with the Calvert County boards of county commissioners and education as to the scope of such an audit and payment of a vendor to perform that audit.”
While the public is being urged to observe the meeting either in person or via livestream, there is no indication that any public comment will be entertained at the session, which is set to begin at 6 p.m.
While the school system already undergoes periodic financial audits as mandated by state law, there has been support from some elected officials to bring in consultants to do a deeper dive.
Momentum for that call was triggered by Superintendent Andraé Townsel’s request for an additional $22.4 million in county funding for fiscal 2024.
During the school board’s Feb. 9 meeting, first-year member Lisa Grenis made a motion to “hire a highly qualified” certified public accountant to conduct “a best cost analysis.”
Grenis said the school board needed to attain “efficiency in spending,” which a consultant could help find.
“Just continually adding money is not sustainable,” she said.
At the time, board member Dawn Balinski called the hiring of a consultant to do the job of the chief financial officer and school board “problematic.”
Grenis’ motion failed 2-3.
During the commissioners April 25 board meeting, that board had a discussion with Townsel regarding his budget allocation request. At that time, Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) asked Townsel to consider hiring a financial consultant to analyze the school system’s spending practices.
“We feel both boards can benefit from an assessment of the public schools’ practices to determine whether it’s operating economically and efficiently as it can,” Ireland said.
“A thorough analysis from top to bottom would be good for everyone,” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) added.
The school system’s press release about the July 31 meeting indicates the potential audit could go beyond spending practices. Among the issues the public has expressed concern about at school board meetings include discipline, curriculum and the school calendar.
For anyone who cannot attend in person, the meeting’s audio is available by phone at 888-475-4499 or 877-853-5257. The meeting ID is 899 4188 8251.