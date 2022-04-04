In Calvert County the red light is on and it’s showtime. On March 29 the county commissioners cut the ribbon to celebrate the formal opening of Calvert Broadcast.
The Skipjack Road facility in the Calvert Industrial Park, according to county government’s broadcast manager Kevin G. Schmidt, “is the re-imaged, community-supported public, educational and government television and streaming network.”
Schmidt stated in a memo to the commissioners that Calvert Broadcast provides government news and information, live streaming events, production services and studio rental.
The building was built several decades ago by Baltimore Gas and Electric, the original owners and operators of Calvert Cliffs Nuclear Power Plant in Lusby. The utility ran it as a joint operations facility.
Toward the end of 2020, the commissioners voted to purchase the building from Exelon for a price of $460,000. The property was valued at $2.6 million.
“It’s an idea that started in 2018,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) explained during the grand opening ceremony.
Hance went on to explain that county government took over Channel 6 from Comcast and spent $125,000 to upgrade the old joint operations facility into a television studio.
“Improve services was the goal,” said Hance.
To provide the funds for the studio, Hance noted that a small surcharge on local Comcast customers’ bills was the source.
The ceremony was hosted by local radio personalities T-Bone and Heather of WSMD and featured a studio performance by county native Ryan Forrester and his band. The group performed original compositions during their set.
In additional to some light refreshments and Calvert Broadcast swag, attendees got to tour the facility.