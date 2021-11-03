“Welcome back,” Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry said at the end of his brief Friday afternoon missive to the county’s school bus drivers.
Amidst a literal rising tide that prompted public school officials to cancel classes, the week’s figurative tempest created by bus drivers unhappy with their current pay and benefits was calmed by an agreement reached that day.
“Calvert County Public Schools met with representatives from the Calvert County bus contractors, bus drivers and representatives of the county government to reach agreement,” Curry stated. “The new agreement will include an hourly increase at all levels of experience and a guaranteed number of hours per day effective this calendar year.”
By Monday, the drivers participating in the two-day work stoppage were back behind the wheel and making pick-ups and deliveries of students.
The Calvert County Board of Education met the night before the school officials, contractors and drivers did. The already beleaguered school board felt the wrath of drivers, parents and one teacher.
“All the lip service in the world will not pay their bills or compensate them for the abuse they suffer every day,” said teacher Amy Cox, who wore red in support of the drivers. “However, a pay increase sure wouldn’t hurt.”
“We don’t make a living wage,” said bus driver Sherri Reid. “We are underpaid and it cannot continue.”
“Each year we bus drivers return to our jobs with empty promises,” said veteran driver Karen Pitcher.
Earlier in the day, the superintendent received a letter signed by all five Calvert county commissioners.
“You must work to resolve this situation in the most expeditious manner to provide the best educational and work environment possible for our constituents,” the commissioners’ letter stated. The latter comment about “work environment” was in reference to the adverse impact the work stoppage created for working parents who had to endure gridlock while dropping students off at schools.
“It was embarrassing,” Paul Deihl, a parent of a Sunderland Elementary student told the school board during the public comment portion of the Oct. 28 work session. “Parents are left in the dark. Take whatever steps are necessary to end this immediately.”
“Our role was to assure drivers that their concerns were going to be heard after several meetings with the BOE and no action,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Southern Maryland News in an email Tuesday. “The interaction with the BOE was to have a handle on funding if needed to cover the additional cost of whatever was agreed upon.”
Precise monetary terms of the Oct. 29 agreement were not divulged, but the starting salary for new bus drivers is $18 an hour. In a letter sent to bus drivers the previous day, Curry pointed out that school officials “gave contractors the money for a 4% increase in pay for drivers, retroactive to the start of the school year. We also gave them more money for the insurance trust fund, even though there were 15 or so less drivers to provide coverage for than the year before.”
According to data from the school system, $2,714 per contracted route was paid to the drivers’ health benefit trust for the 2020 -2021 school year. That payment to the trust, which is managed by the contractors, was increase to $3,000 per contracted route for the current school year. According to the information provided by school administrators, that payment to the trust was made in September.
