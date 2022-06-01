The small businessman and the average citizen need help in Annapolis, according to Kevin D. Merillat of St. Leonard.
The owner of a family business that has almost been around as long as he has — Merillat Pools of Owings — the 51-year-old Republican has filed to run for the House of Delegates in District 27C. That seat is currently occupied by fellow Republican Mark N. Fisher, who is seeking a fourth consecutive term. There are no Democrats running for the seat.
Merillat cites his experience as a swimming pool installer as his source of frustration with state agencies with oversight of many home-enhancement projects.
“They have chosen to make things more difficult in Calvert County and this hurts the homeowner who is trying to improve their property,” said Merillat.
He noted that some of the state’s burdensome stormwater management regulations have put increased burdens on homeowners and “slows down local contractors’ ability to work.”
Merillat, the father of three children, also thinks the legislature needs to do more to reform public education.
“I’m a firm believer in school choice,” he declared. “Education needs to refocus on the basics.”
Ever since COVID-19 intruded on Maryland’s classrooms, Merillat stated there have been standardized test scores “that are astronomically low.”
He added that “creating a safe environment for all students” is needed to help students concentrate on school work.
Merillat also wants to aid small businesses that work with schools that provide internships to vocational students. This aid would be in the form of tax incentives. “Local businesses working with local schools,” he said.
As for the legislature’s fiscal responsibilities, Merillat said concentrating on maintaining a balanced budget is important as is allocating any surplus money back to the taxpayers, rather than to special interests. He added that partisan wrangling wasn’t helping either party.
“Right now the Republican voice in Annapolis is very weak,” said Merillat. “Building relationships — that’s what I want to do. Everybody in the middle is being lost.”
Merillat stated “the shift in the paradigm of lawmakers” needs to happen to change the “us versus them” mindset.
Merillat’s campaign theme is “a new wave — common sense legislation for everyone.”