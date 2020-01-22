It's not exactly paving paradise to put up a parking lot, but Calvert County plans to buy 2 acres of land and build a road to thwart installation of a stoplight on Route 231.
County attorney John Norris said the county should close on the property -- a vacant piece of wooded land at 85 Jibsail Drive -- in the next 2-3 weeks. The purchase price is $350,000, he said, adding that the property is currently owned by CW Enterprises LLC.
The new road -- which Commissioner Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) said would be about 300 feet -- would allow those entering and leaving Hallowing Point Park to do so via Jibsail Drive. The road would connect Calvert Industrial Park with Hallowing Point Park.
During the Farm Bureau's legislative dinner on Jan. 6, the county's former General Services director Wilson Freeland congratulated the county on the land purchase.
Also at that meeting, Hance said that the county had until March 1 remedy the traffic situation on 231 or the Maryland Department of Transportation planned to add a traffic light.
"We were in a bit of a rush," Hance said Wednesday. He added that the state conducted a traffic survey which called for a traffic light at the park's entrance.
"We were concerned about a traffic light at the bottom of the hill," Hance said, adding that could be especially traumatic for westbound drivers coming down the hill.
Traffic leaving Hallowing Point Park at certain times during heavy use in the warmer months was the main concern, he said.
"It's going to provide a safer entrance and exit during our highly-used times," county Parks and Rec director Shannon Nazzal said.
Norris and Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) said the county has been working on a solution for the situation since at least 2011.
Weems said the land purchase "is the fruition of work that was begun nine years ago."
Hance said that, in some cases, adding a traffic light can lead to accidents. He cited the addition of a light on Route 4 a number of years ago near Lord Calvert Lanes at Plum Point Road. MDOT later removed the southbound light, but left the northbound one, Hance said, noting that the southbound light was at the bottom of a hill.