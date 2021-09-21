Five separate items regarding lease agreements with two cell phone vendors allowing them to install equipment on county-owned communications towers were listed as items on the Calvert County commissioners’ Sept. 14 consent agenda. However, during the board’s vote on the meeting’s agenda, it was agreed that the items would be deferred.
The consent agenda — by definition, a grouping of routine, ideally noncontroversial items that are forwarded with a single vote with no discussion — originally included the agreements, one with T-Mobile Northeast and four with New Cingular Wireless PCS.
The towers, components of the county’s new 800 megahertz radio system, are located in Barstow, Sunderland, Lusby, Dunkirk and Island Creek on Broomes Island Road. The commissioners awarded the system to the department of public safety in March 2016. The $21.4 million contract, a county record, was awarded to Motorola Solutions Inc.
Each lease agreement calls for the vendor to initially pay the county $3,500 per month.
“The [county commissioners] chose to defer consent for the lease agreements because the county cannot put tenants on the towers until final system acceptance is granted to Motorola,” an email from the county attorney’s office to Southern Maryland News stated. “We are continuing to work with Motorola to ensure the necessary work is completed for final acceptance.”