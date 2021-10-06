The busy members of the Calvert Chamber of Commerce took time out for a hearty breakfast on a recent Wednesday last month and received an assessment of the direction in which the county is heading.
Six elected officials, the superintendent of public schools and the county health officer addressed the Sept. 22 gathering at Solomons Holiday Inn.
Sheriff Mike Evans (R) reported that while statistics of serious crime are down, he remains concerned with Calvert’s number of serious motor vehicle crashes and dealing with the ongoing drug crisis. Both of these developments have yielded a significant number of fatalities.
Evans said the sheriff’s office will continue to assign deputies to the county’s main roads.
“We know the drivers are going too fast,” he said.
The sheriff hailed the county’s crisis management team, a collaboration of law enforcement and health officials, for helping save a number of drug addicts’ lives. He promised to resurrect the Drug Abuse Resistance Education program in local schools, although the initiative is likely to have a new name.
Evans, who will be ending his long tenure as sheriff after the 2022 election, stated he wanted to hire more minorities and intends to ask the county commissioners for additional funding to make sheriff’s office and detention center employees’ salaries competitive with their counterparts in neighboring counties.
Calvert public schools’ Superintendent Daniel Curry spoke about the school system’s coping with COVID-19 for over 18 months. He stated that compared to some other counties, Calvert was well prepared for the crisis since the students had school-issued laptops and “our learning platforms were in place.”
Curry said 90% of the Calvert public schools’ staff were vaccinated against COVID-19.
Dr. Laurence Polsky, the county health officer, also spoke about Calvert’s COVID-19 but also urged chamber members to get flu shots and encourage employees to do the same.
“There will be a flu season this year,” Polsky said.
Noting sarcastically that he has had “the most exciting job in Calvert County over the past 18 months,” also exhorted business leaders to promote COVID-19 vaccinations, adding that being able to claim their staffs are fully vaccinated “will raise the comfort level” of clients and customers.
“Public safety requires a community effort,” said Interim State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R). He reminded attendees that October is Domestic Violence Awareness Month and explained that his office is working in conjunction with the local commission on women and center for change on an awareness program called “The No. 1 Thing.”
Four of the five county commissioners attended the state of the county and mostly used prepared text to answer questions about the Comcast internet buildout project, possible sewer expansion and the fate of rural commercial properties.
In response to a question about the large amounts of federal financial aid Calvert has received to recover from the COVID-19 crisis, Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) stated the American Rescue Plan funds have been used in a variety of ways, such as food distribution, business aid and infrastructure improvements.
A film called the “State of the County,” which highlights accomplishments of the past year, was shown at the end of the breakfast event. The presentation is available for view on the county government website.
Twitter: @MartySoMdNews