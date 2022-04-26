Motorists who travel on northbound Route 2/4 near Bowie Shop Road in Huntingtown have probably noticed that lately there is no shocking message to be viewed on a billboard on the southbound side of the roadway.
The messages have always been partisan and controversial. The partisanship remains, but the message touting Republican Steve Jones’ candidacy for Calvert County commissioner is as benign as all his other visual words since he initiated his campaign for office last year.
Jones told Southern Maryland News that he is not paying for the billboard. The opportunity to post his message was given to his campaign by the sign’s owner.
“Somebody in my campaign made a good point to me [saying] ‘it’s ad space,’” Jones said. “Even some Republicans advised me not to. It’s a nationally known sign.”
Jones said having his noncontroversial message on the board means an image that might be found offensive is not there, at least for now.
Jones is not the first candidate to receive an in-kind donation and take advantage of the billboard. In 2018, Sheriff Mike Evans (R) was given use of the billboard prior to the Republican primary. Evans is not seeking reelection in 2022.
Oddly, the Jones campaign’s utilization of the billboard is coinciding with an effort by the opposition party to fight signage with signage.
In a April 14 letter from Calvert County Democratic Women’s Club President Cindy Yoe, party members with Route 4 property are being asked to avail space for alternative messages.
“We would like to counter this negativity with positive signs located throughout Calvert County,” Yoe wrote. “Our problem is that it is extremely expensive to rent billboards — about $4,500 a month. We are asking you to consider volunteering to let our organization place a positive Democratic sign on your property."
The letter continued, "Although we have not finalized our exact messaging, if you are agreeable, we would certainly get your approval for any message that we would place on your property. We would like to start putting the signs up in June of this year and would be responsible for removing them as well.”
Yoe went on to state the club members believe posting these signs “would counteract the negative sign in Huntingtown.”
Yoe stated the club also sees the signage blitz as a way to “possibly encourage those who have not voted recently to vote in our important upcoming election this November.”