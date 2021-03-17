A team comprised mostly of home builders and agriculture organization leaders is hoping Calvert’s commissioners will approve their list of recommendations for reviving a once-popular land use program.
Calvert’s transfer of development rights program is ideal for the jurisdiction’s comprehensive plan, which calls for preserving farmland and directing the development value to town center areas and away from more rural areas.
“The program is out of balance between supply and demand,” Rachel O’Shea, zoning planner, stated during a March 9 work session. The purpose of the session was for the commissioners to receive, review and discuss a 10-member committee’s list of recommendations.
In a memo to the commissioners, O’Shea noted that the committee held four meetings between October and January “to discuss the status of the TDR program and worked together to develop a package of recommendations that, if enacted together, will reinvigorate the program and increase participation.”
The meetings were called after the Calvert County Planning Commission shot down a proposed text amendment “to change the sliding scale TDR requirement to be more equitable in terms of housing type and therefore an increase in some of the requirements.”
At the top of the committee’s list — and by far the most provocative proposal — is the establishment of a TDR bank that would be managed by the county. While that proposal drew some skeptical reaction from the commissioners, a recommendation to eventually lift a long-time moratorium on the creation of new agricultural preservation districts proved much more palatable.
In addressing the TDR bank component, Commissioner Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins (R) said the plan needs a lot more work. “The biggest piece is the TDR bank,” said Hutchins. “That inserts the county into a brokerage business and it’s a little bit more complex.”
Hutchins added that both departments of planning and zoning, and business and finance needed to collaborate in order to get such a project going.
“I’m not opposed to the concept of a bank,” said Commissioners President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). the bank would create a middleman in TDR transactions, which currently are negotiated between landowner and developer.
“The county would manage a TDR bank to administer TDR sales from the farmer to the developer,” O’Shea said. “This would create a dependable stable market for both sides. The proposal is for the bank to operate as a revolving loan fund. Initial seed funds would be replenished to purchase more TDRs as the initial TDRs sell.”
The bank, as proposed, would set the TDR price for all sales at $4,500 with a 1% administrative fee to cover the county’s management of the bank.
“What if nobody sells at $4,500?” Hance asked.
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, said the bank would exist on a “trial basis” using “seed money” from the county’s purchase and retirement fund.
Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) indicated he liked having an established price, which would be good for five years.
“I would be in favor of that,” McConkey said.
Other recommendations in the package include reinstating the county’s previous level of land preservation program funding, expand the rural legacy areas to include all priority preservation areas and continue to waive TDRs for senior, affordable and workforce housing projects in town centers.
The three committee members who addressed the board indicated they didn’t think a cherrypicking strategy would be wise.
“Any piecemeal approach would be much less effective,” said Wilson Freeland, representing Calvert Farmland Trust.
“We do see it as a package,” said Steve Oberg of the local agricultural preservation advisory board. “It’s not a perfect solution. It’s a good compromise.”
“There’s at a bare minimum a moral obligation and at a maximum a legal obligation to find a path to resolution,” said committee member Rodney Gertz of Quality Built Homes.
The board took no action last week on the committee’s proposal. Hance indicated there is likely to be another work session on the committee’s recommendations.