Calvert County State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) thanked the county commissioners Tuesday for granting his office an additional $165,224, allowing him to hire an additional staff member in fiscal 2024.
The Calvert County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to increase their proposed fiscal 2024 budget by $13,565,224, with the lion’s share (over $13.4 million) going to the county's public school system. An additional $165,224 was allocated to the state’s attorney’s office for the establishment of a new position.
“Any other items anyone wants to add?” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked.
There were no takers at that moment. The proposed fiscal 2024 budget now totals nearly $381 million.
With no commissioners’ meeting scheduled for next Tuesday, the board is poised to formally approve and adopt its fiscal 2024 budget at a June 6 meeting. The public record remains open until close of business June 5.
At the May 16 budget hearing the proposed spending plan included flat funding for the school system, an allocation of $141.3 million. County officials cited a student enrollment decline as justification for leaving the allocation at the current fiscal year’s amount.
Superintendent Andraé Townsel had requested an additional $22.9 million in order to meet state mandates spelled out in the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future, increased transportation costs, raises for school system employees and money to aid the system in keeping up with inflation.
Hance announced during the budget hearing that behind-the-scenes discussions with Townsel and Scott Johnson, the local school system’s finance chief, had resulted in an agreement in principle to increase the allocation, with a promise to revisit the fiscal 2024 budget in December and possibly add more funding.
Such an agreement had to be made official in open session, which happened Tuesay with the board majority’s support. There was no discussion about the funding boost Tuesday.
Calvert State’s Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) was in the hearing room Tuesday to offer his thanks to the commissioners for the additional $165,224 for his office. Harvey credited Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) with bringing to the prosecutor’s attention a case where proper restitution was not paid.
“Maybe we didn’t do everything we could have done to get restitution from a case,” said Harvey, who explained the new hire being funded will “aggressively monitor restitution in criminal cases.”
Harvey said the new staff member will serve as a liaison to the county’s police accountability board.
Block grant application approved
The commissioners unanimously approved authorizing Hance to sign a statement of assurances and certification plus a letter of support for the submission of a block grant application totaling $605,000 to the Maryland Department of Housing and Community Development.
The vote came after a public hearing was conducted at Tuesday’s meeting.
The county government’s community resources department is coordinating the grant submission. Jacquelyn Culver, community resources’ special projects manager, stated in a memo to the commissioners that the grant would be used “to complete engineering work” on a house on Main Street in Prince Frederick that is under renovation and will be used as an emergency weather shelter.
“There is a documented need for an emergency weather shelter due to an inadequate amount of beds in local programs,” Culver stated. “This is noted and addressed in Calvert County’s ‘freezing weather plan.’”
Data available between 2018 and 2020 shows an annual average of over 420 people who were homeless served by the county.
“Local established nonprofits On Our Own of Calvert Inc. and Lifestyles of Maryland Inc. have proposed a partnership with the county on this project,” Culver stated. “Both nonprofits work with community resources on homeless outreach, case management and services.”
Four individuals affiliated with On Our Own of Calvert, a wellness and recovery center, addressed the board during the hearing, voicing support for the grant application.