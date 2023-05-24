Calvert County State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr.

Calvert County State's Attorney Robert H. Harvey Jr. (R) thanked the county commissioners Tuesday for granting his office an additional $165,224, allowing him to hire an additional staff member in fiscal 2024.

The Calvert County commissioners voted unanimously Tuesday to increase their proposed fiscal 2024 budget by $13,565,224, with the lion’s share (over $13.4 million) going to the county's public school system. An additional $165,224 was allocated to the state’s attorney’s office for the establishment of a new position.

