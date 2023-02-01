Calvert County Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R)

Calvert County Commissioner Makr Cox Sr. (R)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

In an effort to ease some of the burden on taxpayers to fund the county's department of parks and recreation, the Calvert County commissioners unanimously approved a policy to generate “incremental revenue.”

In a memo to the board, Nate Smith, recreation division chief, told the board the revenue enhancement policy practices will include "advertising placement, affiliate marketing, collaboration agreements, commissions, cooperative marketing, in-kind exchange, performance agreements, promotions, promotional programs and sponsorships.”


