In an effort to ease some of the burden on taxpayers to fund the county's department of parks and recreation, the Calvert County commissioners unanimously approved a policy to generate “incremental revenue.”
In a memo to the board, Nate Smith, recreation division chief, told the board the revenue enhancement policy practices will include "advertising placement, affiliate marketing, collaboration agreements, commissions, cooperative marketing, in-kind exchange, performance agreements, promotions, promotional programs and sponsorships.”
Smith added “the fiscal impact will vary year to year, however, by having a formalized policy and procedure, it guides staff to encourage and facilitate continued and increased public use of parks and recreation amenities, programs, facilities and properties.”
Parks and recreation coordinated the policy with the department of finance and budget along with County Attorney John Norris.
The advertising placement component drew considerable discussion from the board, which collectively voiced opposition to making the county’s recreational venues facilitators of political signs.
“It looks like an abuse of power,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), adding that he wants no political signs on parks and recreation property.
Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) agreed, saying, “We shouldn’t be foisting it upon our parks."
In response to a question posed by Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) regarding constitutional prohibitions to regulate sign content, Norris replied, “We will have more ability to regulate paid space. We will be an advertising company.”
Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, said the proposed list of prohibited messages include smoking and vaping products, profanity and violence. Political messages will be added to the list.
A disclaimer in the policy that county government would have a “termination without cause” authority regarding advertising was added at the behest of Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R).
Nazzal said the top potential venues for paid advertising include Chesapeake Hills Gold Course and Breezy Point Beach as well as the sponsorship of special events at the local parks.
There are a few “exemptions” listed in the new policy.
“Contractual obligations or agreements that were in existence before the revenue enhancement program approval,” will be honored even if they are in conflict with the new policy, the document reads.
Also, advertisements promoting alcoholic beverages “is allowed during permitted events in parks in which by county code alcoholic beverages may be sold or consumed.”