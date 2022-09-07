Sharon Strand

Sharon Strand, Calvert finance and budget director

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

Prompted by state legislation, local government leaders are creating a fund for businesses and organizations needing financial help to promote special events that bring visitors to Calvert County.

In a memo to the Calvert commissioners, Sharon Strand, the county’s finance and budget director, explained the purpose of the measure regarding the distribution of revenue from Calvert’s hotel rental tax is “to provide grants to businesses and organizations to pay the application and permit fees required by the county to hold a special event and market Calvert County.”

