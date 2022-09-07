Prompted by state legislation, local government leaders are creating a fund for businesses and organizations needing financial help to promote special events that bring visitors to Calvert County.
In a memo to the Calvert commissioners, Sharon Strand, the county’s finance and budget director, explained the purpose of the measure regarding the distribution of revenue from Calvert’s hotel rental tax is “to provide grants to businesses and organizations to pay the application and permit fees required by the county to hold a special event and market Calvert County.”
The commissioners conducted a public hearing on the plan, since it is a significant budget adjustment, during their final meeting in August.
An ordinance revising the county code’s law on its accommodations tax mandates 5% of the fund be used for administration of the tax, a monthly allocation to the two municipalities based on revenues from their lodging accommodations and the balance to marketing the county.
The grants will be available on a first-come, first-served basis and are not to exceed $25,000 per organization, per fiscal year.
The ordinance further states the application must be submitted at least 30 days prior to the event and meets the economic development department’s criteria for “destination awareness,” the ability to increase overnight stays in the county, increase visitor spending and have a measurable, positive economic impact.
In outlining the fiscal impact in her memo, Strand noted that in the current fiscal year’s budget, “the county budgeted $500,000 in hotel tax in the general fund.”
Implementing the planned calculation, $25,000 will remain in the general fund and $475,000 will go into the incentive fund.
Strand said any incentive fund money left over at the end of the fiscal year budget will be returned to the general fund.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) expressed concern about the anticipated revenue void that will be created when the popular Solomons Inn transitions from a hotel to an assisted living facility. Hance said he understands the reduction will be “significant.”
“We will adjust for that in [fiscal] 2024,” said Strand.
Mark Willis, county administrator, told the commissioners replacement of lost budget revenue is “something we are always looking at when money moves from one pot to another. All money is meaningful but in the bigger picture it’s a fairly small amount of money to make adjustments within, but we will do that.”
Willis added that the economic development department already has money to work with to promote tourism. The added money from the new fund “will help them catch up.”
The lone public comment offered during the hearing, from Owings resident Joseph Cormier, was a question about what criteria will be used to decide who gets the grants.
Strand stated after the close of comments that criteria for allocations “will be developed.”
Satisfied, the commissioners unanimously approved the budget adjustment and the amended ordinance.