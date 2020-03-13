Land that previously housed the Calvert Middle School could be developed in the near future after the Calvert commissioners voted unanimously on Tuesday to sell it.
The land in question — which totals 12.5 acres — is west of Armory Road across from the old National Guard Armory.
The purchase price was $3.87 million and includes a transfer of a small parcel of land to the county. That 32,876-square-foot parcel is adjacent to and north of the Armory.
The land that is being sold includes a 10.76-acre parcel that formerly housed the middle school and today consists of a parking area and some ball fields. It also includes an adjacent wooded 1.8-acre parcel.
County Economic Development Director Kelly Robertson-Slagle said the purchaser, Westmoreland Properties of Washington, D.C., and Generation Properties, LLC of Dunkirk, plans to do a study of what will go on the property over the next 60 days.
She said preliminary plans call for 125,500 square feet of new commercial development, including a medical office.
Under questioning from Board President Kelly D. McConkey (R), Robertson-Slagle said that the estimated annual tax revenue after the property is developed is $325,000.
McConkey also asked if the estimated 450 jobs that would be created by the development is a conservative estimate. Robertson-Slagle said yes.
After the meeting, she said that when the property is developed, it could lead to the county selling the old Armory as well. “This sale could eventually open up opportunities for the Armory,” she said.
Her letter to the commissioners that was part of the March 10 agenda states that the sale could allow for “possible retention and complimentary adaptive reuse” of the Armory.
The Prince Frederick Volunteer Department began using a portion of the Armory property, 175 Armory Road, in August 2019 after taking possession of it in September 2013.
The PFVD will continue using the property until a new building for Company 2 is constructed on Route 2/4 and Old Field Lane.
That building should be ready in early 2021, according to David Fitz, deputy county communications director.
Robertson-Slagle noted that ideas for the former Calvert Middle School — which was torn down in 2012 — include some of the recommendations from a “charrette” that was completed in 2013.
These include a walkable network of streets, a connection to a wide variety of housing, a range of retail options, a detailed central public space such as a “pocket park,” entertainment and extensive landscaping.
She said that, at the direction of the commissioners, Economic Development has been researching options for development of the property for several years.
According to the county website, the sales price was determined by taking the highest of two independent appraisals as called for by law.
The site can be developed under current zoning regulations. In addition, the developer will be required to conduct a traffic analysis for the project and make any required changes identified by that study.
The preliminary plan calls for a county bus transfer station to be located on the property.
During public comment on Tuesday, Huntingtown resident Myra Gowans said that during a March 2 workshop about the Prince Frederick town center master plan, “employees led citizens to believe that the middle school property would be pristine.” The day after the workshop, the county announced the prospective land sale, she said.
Gowans noted Generation Properties is owned by Rick Bailey Jr., who is a member of the Small Business Interest Group. Bailey’s son Eric co-owns the business.
Gowans added that, according to its legal description, the land in question is non-buildable.
