There were slight tremors at Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners that indicated the recent antagonism between the commissioners and the local school board is about to move from the board rooms to the ballfields.
At issue was the proposed renewal of a memorandum of understanding between the two panels formalizing the mutual use of public facilities operated by the school board and the county’s parks and recreation department.
A memorandum of understanding was set to expire Wednesday.
In noting in her memo the fiscal impact for county government per the terms of the current pact, parks and recreation director Shannon Nazzal stated her department, “is charged for use of indoor school facilities after normal hours of operation to offset direct expenditures. This can range from $7,000 to over $10,000 per season. This is budgeted through current operating expenditures. The use of county facilities for the [board of education] include no cost for use of the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center and Chesapeake Hills Golf Course for high school teams. If applying the reduced rate, this is an annual loss in revenues of $13,100 for Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center and $10,720 for Chesapeake Hills Golf Course.”
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) said the arrangement “appears” to pay the board of education twice.
The school board charges in part to pay for staff during the facilities' after-hours use.
“Is it cost effective?” Commissioner Mike Hart (R) asked. “We touch each other’s stuff so often is the juice really worth the squeeze? We’re all supposed to be on the same team. It feels petty. This drives a wedge.”
Hart also questioned the amount of accounting and billing work that has to be done to collect the charges. And he noted that county government maintains some of the school system's fields and does not bill them.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) then opined, “I just think it’s an example of the philosophy of the board of education.”
Hance noted that the commissioners will be writing “a big check for $140 million for school construction” while the school system is billing parks and recreation for activities at facilities county funds helped build.
Nazzal told the commissioners the billing arrangement was “a sticking point” in 2018 when the MOU was first drafted.
“It’s something we had to compromise on,” she added.
Both Gadway and Hart agreed that now that Andrae Townsel has become superintendent of schools, an opportunity to rework the arrangement exists.
Rather than table the issue and leave the memorandum in limbo, Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) proposed that the commissioners amend the pact to make it effective for one year. Weems noted there will be at least three new commissioners by that time next year following this November's election, giving county government an opportunity to negotiate a more palatable arrangement when it is revisited.
Weems’ motion to tweak the document was approved unanimously.