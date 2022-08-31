Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance

Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R)

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

There were slight tremors at Tuesday’s meeting of the county commissioners that indicated the recent antagonism between the commissioners and the local school board is about to move from the board rooms to the ballfields.

At issue was the proposed renewal of a memorandum of understanding between the two panels formalizing the mutual use of public facilities operated by the school board and the county’s parks and recreation department.

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews