Shannon Nazzal

Calvert County Department of Parks and Recreation Director Shannon Nazzal

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

The Calvert commissioners opted to defer a decision on the parks and recreation department’s proposed fee schedule for 2023. The department makes changes by way of the calendar year, rather than the fiscal year.

In a memo to the board, Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, pointed out that the department “collects revenues and fees for many programs and facilities” throughout the county. “This includes everything from summer camps, swim lessons, camping reservations, daily admissions, food sales and more.”


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews