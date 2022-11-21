The Calvert commissioners opted to defer a decision on the parks and recreation department’s proposed fee schedule for 2023. The department makes changes by way of the calendar year, rather than the fiscal year.
In a memo to the board, Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, pointed out that the department “collects revenues and fees for many programs and facilities” throughout the county. “This includes everything from summer camps, swim lessons, camping reservations, daily admissions, food sales and more.”
The proposed changes for the upcoming calendar year, Nazzal stated, are being driven “by changes in community needs, cost of goods, program offerings and the addition of new programs or services. Due to the cost of labor, goods and services, modest increases in fees are recommended for aquatics, sports programs and golf, primarily. These increases are in line with surrounding counties, yet still lower to ensure all Calvert County residents are able to enjoy services and facilities provided.”
Nazzal added that an adjustment of the fee schedule as proposed could save taxpayers approximately $70,000 in 2023.
She noted that the current fee policy was implemented in 2018.
“The fees have not increased accordingly with costs,” she added.
During fiscal 2022, the parks and recreation department had an $11.6 million operating budget and realized revenues of over $3.4 million.
Some of the major recommended changes for next year include the addition of pavilion rental fees at three county parks, accounting for certain fees that were missed in previous fee schedules and increasing the summer out-of-town daily admission and pass rate for the popular Flag Ponds Nature Park.
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) noted there were 10% discounts for military for many of the fee categories. He indicated favor for a plan that would give “active duty military” an across-the-board 50% discount on parks and recreation fees and retention of the 10% discount for military veterans and retirees.
Commissioner Kelley D. McConkey (R) indicated he wanted a 50% fee discount for local nonprofits.
Since there was no way to compute the fiscal impacts of the proposed discounts during the session, the commissioners agreed to defer the final decision until their final meeting on Dec. 13. That will give staff time to better weigh the potential results of fee revenues in 2023 and allow the new fee schedule to take effect on New Year’s Day.