With Maryland’s state legislature back in session, Calvert’s board of county commissioners — with three new members — is working to craft a wishlist of potential bills for submission.

On Tuesday, the commissioners discussed legislation that has been requested from within county government. The board will present the requests they support to Calvert's state delegation at a public meeting Friday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Calvert County Courthouse.


Twitter: @MartySoMdNews