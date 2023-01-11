With Maryland’s state legislature back in session, Calvert’s board of county commissioners — with three new members — is working to craft a wishlist of potential bills for submission.
On Tuesday, the commissioners discussed legislation that has been requested from within county government. The board will present the requests they support to Calvert's state delegation at a public meeting Friday, Jan. 13, at 3 p.m. at the Calvert County Courthouse.
By consensus, the commissioners decided not to move forward with a request from the department of planning and zoning and department of business and finance to replace a local law requiring the publishing of legal notices in a local newspaper. In its stead, the notices would've been posted on the county government website.
“The newspaper lobby has been very powerful,” County Attorney John Norris noted, adding attempts by other jurisdictions to bypass the purchase of legal ads is annually a dead-on-arrival issue in Annapolis.
Prior to Tuesday’s meeting, Ella Ennis, former Calvert Republican Central Committee chair, submitted a letter to Norris recommending the measure be discarded.
“While posting the hearing date and place on the county website is helpful, it is not adequate for public notice of the once-a-year budget presentation and hearing,” Ennis wrote. “The same is true for public hearings on land use matters. Most citizens do not check the county’s website weekly to see what is being considered by the board of county commissioners or the planning commission. Publication in the newspaper of the date and place of the presentation and consideration of the county budget is of great importance for citizens.”
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) agreed with Ennis, stating, “not everybody is connected” to the internet.
“It’s the only resource for some residents,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R) of newspapers.
With Hance recusing himself due to his ties to local volunteer fire and rescue companies, the four other commissioners voted unanimously to support requested amendments to the county’s length of service award program. The amendments make increases to Calvert LOSAP’s death benefit, line of duty death benefit and cost of living adjustment.
The five-member board gave its support to proposed measures that will change rabies reporting requirements, gaming revenue, civil citation enforcement and board president succession.
The commissioners are also backing the finance and budget department’s request for authority to create a local preference policy for awarding contracts. A similar measure was submitted in Annapolis last year but failed to make it out of committee.
Norris noted the enabling legislation would allow for “discussion in the future” to set preference parameters.
Hance mentioned that a construction company based in Calvert was outbid by an out-of-county building business by $19,000 when the contract for construction of the $11 million Prince Frederick Volunteer Firehouse project was up for bid.
A proposal from the county attorney’s office that had been originally on the list of proposals — elimination of the county treasurer’s office, effective Dec. 1, 2026 — was removed by Norris from the list prior to Tuesday’s meeting.
Norris told Southern Maryland News that the issue is “politically charged.” The attorney did point out that many counties are eliminating the treasurer’s post and Calvert is one of three Maryland counties that still has the position (St. Mary’s is one of the other two).
In her letter, Ennis also had something to say about the treasurer elimination proposal.
“I have always found the office of treasurer to be well run,” she wrote. “The staff are professional, friendly, helpful and efficient. I doubt there would be much of a savings by transferring the responsibilities of the treasurer to the office of finance and budget. Someone would still have to coordinate and perform those functions and I doubt that their salary would be less than $57,000 a year.”
Commissioner Todd Ireland (R) requested the board also submit legislation establishing a “panhandler” law in Calvert. He and other commissioners asked that it be crafted so as to allow nonprofits such as local volunteer fire departments to continue their impromptu solicitations of funds. Norris said he would have the proposal drafted in time for Friday’s meeting with the delegation.
Vaughan retires
During a discussion of appointments to boards and commissions, Ashley N. Staples-Reid, special projects program manager, noted the recent retirement of Jacqueline Vaughan, county government’s longtime director of public safety.
In April 2010, Vaughan was named interim department director and seven months later was named to the post on a permanent basis. Vaughan started with county government in 1982 as a control center dispatcher.
In March 2021, the county activated a new public safety communications system, culminating a five-year project that Vaughan oversaw. To date, the $21.4 million contract awarded in 2016 to Motorola is the largest single contract awarded in county history.
Staples-Reid said Crystal Dowd, currently the deputy director of the department’s animal services, is serving as department director on an interim basis.