Based on recommendations from a reconvened committee, the Calvert County commissioners on Tuesday unanimously approved the reinstatement of a recordation tax increase first adopted 22 years ago.
The board took the action following a public hearing. The levy — based on a rate from $3.50 to $5 for every $500 collected on land recordation fees — will be used to fund the county’s transfer of development rights, or TDR, reserve. The reserve will be the “bank” that was previously discussed as a mechanism to reinvigorate the land use program.
TDRs allow builders to purchase the rights of developing land tracts within an area such as farmland, where residential and commercial development is deemed undesirable. With the purchased TDRs, developers are able to increase density in an area where growth is deemed appropriate, such as a town center.
In May, the commissioners, by consensus, established the TDR reserve, a pilot project, using $1.5 million from on of the county’s prominent growth control tools, the purchase and retire fund.
In a memo to the commissioners, Rachel O’Shea, zoning planner, stated that the recordation tax revenues “will fund land preservation programs at an average range by looking at the last 10 years of revenues, $1.7 million to $3 million. This is an increase from the past several years of land preservation funds allocated from the general fund alone that ranged from $500,000 to $1 million.”
No public comment was offered during the hearing.
After the board voted to close the record and adopt by resolution, Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) stated, “This is not an increase in fees. It’s codifying what was declared as a reason for the increase in 1999 — to fund land preservation.”
COVID-19 update provided
Calvert Health Officer Dr. Laurence Polsky reported “good news for the moment” on Calvert’s COVID-19 front.
County statistics for June indicated Calvert’s coronavirus cases hit a low of three in the last week of the month. Polsky said the statistic he is happiest about is that for the past four weeks “no one over the age of 75” has tested positive for COVID-19. Last week, no one over the age of 65 tested positive.
The health officer cautioned that the Delta variant, the latest series of coronavirus mutations causing concern among national health officials, is “gaining traction in Maryland.” Polsky added that the Delta Variant is twice as contagious as the original strain of COVID-19.
He added that studies have shown that receiving two doses of either the Pfizer or Moderna vaccines makes an individual “90% protected” against the variant.
In June, all 102 COVID-19-related deaths in Maryland, including two in Calvert, did not include fully vaccinated individuals, Polsky reported.
“Vaccines are dramatically decreasing the number of deaths we are seeing across the state,” he added.
Calvert is behind the state in the vaccination of individuals between the ages of 18 to 64, as 40.6% are unvaccinated. Polsky reported Calvert ranks 11th in the state in the number of fully vaccinated residents.
When questioned by Hance about reports of serious side effects from the vaccine, Polsky stated that in medical aspects, “there is nothing that is side effects-free. We have not seen thousands die from side effects.”
On the other hand, 85 people in Calvert have died from COVID-19, while more than 600,000 have died in the United States, according to health officials.
Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) asked about any immediate plans for “dismantling” the county’s Skipjack Road vaccination site.
Polsky responded that the health department anticipates area students planning to return to college campuses will be in need of vaccines soon.
“We may end up phasing it out after Labor Day,” said Polsky.
The health officer encouraged any county resident who has only received the first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine or no vaccine at all to contact the Calvert health department to schedule an appointment, or contact his or her doctor or nurse practitioner. To contact the health department, go to www.calverthealth.org or call 410-535-0218.