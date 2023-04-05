Some aid in the form of premium pay could be on the way this month to the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office deputies who team up with dogs while on duty.
On Tuesday, the Calvert commissioners conducted a public hearing to amend the county code chapter on pay and adjustments.
“Currently, the code does not provide premium pay for K-9 handlers,” Melanie Woodson, county government human resources director, stated in a memo to the commissioners. “The sheriff’s office currently has 11 K-9 handlers and 13 dogs.”
According to the U.S. Office of Personnel Management website, premium pay is defined as “additional pay provided to employees for working certain types of hours or under certain types of conditions.”
“K-9 handlers should be compensated for the care and maintenance of their dog,” Woodson stated. “This includes bathing, brushing, exercising, feeding, grooming, cleaning of the dog’s kennel or transport vehicle, administering medicine for illness, transporting the dog to and from an animal hospital or veterinarian and training.”
Woodson stated the fiscal impact the addition of premium pay for the K-9 deputies would be $70,928, which is already factored into the current budget.
Calvert Sheriff Ricky Cox (R) told the commissioners the deputies are currently receiving compensatory time and overtime for their work as K-9 handlers. Cox said the switch to premium time is something that law enforcement agencies with K-9 patrols are doing nationwide.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) noted that the county-run Linda Kelley Animal Shelter has resources such as a veterinarian and groomer that can be used by the officers for their dogs.
“We have all those resources here,” said Hart, adding a police K-9 “is a county employee. I hope this is going to be easier on the officer.”
During a pre-meeting staff session Tuesday, Cox told the commissioners “that K-9 unit is a lot of work.”
In addition to sniffing out drugs, the police dogs are utilized for missing person and fugitive searches.
Cox said the “newer dogs” with the sheriff’s office are “not trained for marijuana,” which was decriminalized in Maryland by voter referendum.
“We saw that law coming,” said Cox.
After receiving one public comment in support of the amendment to the county code, the commissioners voted to close the record and will vote on the proposal after the obligatory 10-day waiting period.