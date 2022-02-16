Calvert County continues to make progress in complying with the Maryland Police Accountability Act of 2021.
On Tuesday, the county commissioners unanimously approved a resolution establishing the jurisdiction’s police accountability board and administrative charging committee.
A memo from John Norris, county attorney, further directed the Calvert commissioners and, once appointed, the administrative charging committee members to “work with the sheriff and state’s attorney to establish practices and procedures that maintain confidentiality and accomplish the objectives of each organization without interfering with the state’s attorney’s duty to enforce criminal laws.”
The state legislation, which scuttled the state’s law enforcement office bill of rights, comes with a fiscal note that has yet to be determined. Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) predicted the county budget for compliance with the state mandate will be “more than a couple hundred thousand dollars.”
Norris recommended that the compliance funding become part of the county government’s annual budget process.
It will be the responsibility of the police accountability board “to meet quarterly and report annually on what should be done to improve matters of policing,” Norris stated.
The administrative charging committee’s principle function “is to consider evidence to determine if it is appropriate to administratively charge the police officer who is the subject of the investigation,” Norris stated. “If the determination is made that charges are appropriate, then recommend a penalty consistent with a disciplinary matrix approved by the state.”
Melanie Woodson, county human resources director, recommended starting the application process for prospective panel members on March 1. The two weeks will likely be ample time to advertise the process and draft an application.
Once that process starts, applications would be accepted during a 21-day period. Woodson said three weeks is the standard time period her department uses for receiving job applications.
Hance predicted the vetting of applications prior to appointments could be the longest segment of all.
Woodson, who conceded she was not sure what the vetting process would look like, thought recommended appointees might be identified by mid-April.
“We will figure that out,” said Mark Willis, county administrator, who explained his office has experience with vetting applications for other county boards and commissions.
County leaders gave much of the credit for the relatively quick action on the compliance effort to the many citizens who participated in two town hall meetings and a public hearing, plus the submissions of a large volume of comments.
“We couldn’t have done it without all the citizens showing up,” Hance said.
“You did a fantastic job of getting this done,” Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) added.
Credit was also given to Thomas E. “Tim” Hutchins, the former county commissioner and one-time Maryland State Police superintendent, who wrote what Norris called “a very detailed and well-reasoned first draft of a resolution that thoroughly addressed the county’s obligations. Revisions were made based upon public input, and further public comment was solicited and received on that second draft.”
A third draft was the document the commissioners took to public hearing late last month.
The draft may be read when you go to www.calvertcountymd.gov/2925/police-accountability-board.