Chesapeake Hills Golf Course

Chesapeake Hills Golf Course will open a new clubhouse and golfers will find fee increases come 2024.

 CALVERT COUNTY GOVERNMENT PHOTO

A new fee schedule for Calvert’s parks and recreation department for the next calendar year received unanimous approval from the county commissioners Tuesday.

Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, explained the fees encompass all services, programs, admissions and rentals under the department's purview. Revenues from the fees levied on those who participate in programs helps ease the burden on taxpayers.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews