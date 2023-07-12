A new fee schedule for Calvert’s parks and recreation department for the next calendar year received unanimous approval from the county commissioners Tuesday.
Shannon Nazzal, parks and recreation director, explained the fees encompass all services, programs, admissions and rentals under the department's purview. Revenues from the fees levied on those who participate in programs helps ease the burden on taxpayers.
The department’s operating budget for fiscal 2024 is over $14 million, with more than 70% coming from the general fund and the rest from fees. Nazzal stated in the past the fee revenues yielded a larger percentage but expenses have risen.
Calvert’s fee and revenue policy started in 2018 with fees added for field use in 2020.
In offering the board and public some “good news,” Nazzal said, “fees are coming more in line with the cost of operation. Changes are recommended to offset labor and supply costs for cleaning and customer support.”
Some of the changes in the 2024 fee package include an additional $3 per game for softball teams due to the increased costs for officials, an adjusted daily camping fee, added fees for golf clubhouse beverage packages, $3 increases on golf rates, adjusted golf rates to separate greens fees and cart fees.
Noting that the clubhouse at the county-owned Chesapeake Hills Golf Course in Lusby is expected to open this year, the expectation of the facility to eventually become self-sufficient is expected to increase.
Nazzal stated county officials are also aiming to see Breezy Point Beach become a self-sufficient recreational amenity. Earlier this week, county government announced the Breezy Point Beach and Campground shoreline restoration project had started. Although short-term and seasonal camping at the beach and campground are closed this year, the public beach is open for day use through the end of October.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) made mention of pending increases in the minimum wage have already led to spikes in labor costs.
“That’s just the way of the world,” Hart lamented.
Nazzal noted that her department has already increased pay for various jobs above the minimum wage level.
“The purpose of the fees is just to reduce the subsidy from taxpayers,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said. “I know people don’t like them [fees]. It’s part of doing business today.”
Stemming the tide of turnover
The commissioners unanimously approved a recommendation from the finance and budget department to add into the fiscal 2024 budget $101,500 for the county’s contribution spend category for the local health department, which is a state agency.
“State salary rates that determine Calvert County Health Department employee compensation are insufficient in certain critical areas,” Sharon Strand, finance and budget director, stated in a memo to the county commissioners. “This has led to vacancies and high staff turnover in some essential positions. There is precedence both in Calvert County and other Maryland counties for local governments to augment local health department pay for key positions. During the next four fiscal years, the Calvert health department has funding through the U.S. Centers for Disease Control [and Prevention] that can be used to cost-share health department stipends with the Calvert County government.”
Services provided to the county from the health department include behavioral health services, infectious disease control and emergency preparedness.
“We have a legacy of bringing in young recruits fresh out of school, training them and then they go on to greener pastures,” Champ Thomaskutty, Calvert’s deputy health officer, told the commissioners. “Previously, this was OK since there was a workforce population out there” providing replacements for employees who leave the local department, he added.
Thomaskutty said that workforce capacity isn’t there anymore.
He called the stipend funding increase “basically a Band-Aid to keep our leadership teams intact.”
Hart expressed his displeasure that a state government which has had two significant budget surpluses in the past two fiscal years has done nothing about funding caps among the state’s health agencies.
“The state of Maryland has not put a premium on these positions,” Hart said.
Commissioner Catherine Grasso (R) asked Thomaskutty if the state aids the local health department in recruiting personnel.
“It’s up to us to find folks,” he replied, adding the local health department needs a strong workforce to serve the public.
In her memo to the commissioners, Strand noted that a U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention workforce grant will expire after fiscal 2027 and proposed that county government “assume financial responsibility for funding the stipends in full” beginning in fiscal 2028.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters