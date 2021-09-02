After the nose-counting has been completed, the traditional reassessment of election district boundaries follows. That again will be the case in Calvert County as the commissioners were advised by their attorney that a redistricting committee should be appointed before the end of September.
The U.S. Census’ preliminary numbers for the 2020 count show a 4.6% rise in Calvert’s population.
“Calvert County is divided into and shall remain three election districts,” John Norris, county attorney, stated in his memo to the board. “The county commissioners have the authority to set the boundaries of the county’s election district. The federal and state constitutions, and laws generally require that voting districts be of substantially equal population, and that due regard be given to natural boundaries. The entirety of the county votes for all five county commissioners so substantial, equal population is a little more flexible.”
Norris noted that the 2011 redistricting committee was comprised of nine members, with five appointed by the commissioners (one by each commissioner), one appointment each from the major parties’ local central committees, plus the local chapters of the League of Women Voters and the NAACP.
“Does the board want to follow previous committee makeup guidelines,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) asked.
Without a formal vote the commissioners indicated the previous criteria was acceptable.
Norris said the committee should have its work completed by February in time for the candidates’ filing deadline. The appointed panel will also have the benefit of using county government’s interactive maps.
The committee’s final decision is not subject to any approval from the Maryland General Assembly.