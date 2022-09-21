Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, a county native, said he recalls growing up near a state road at a time “you could play basketball in the middle of the road.” That's not so much the case anymore.
Calvert’s significant residential and commercial growth over several decades has resulted in clogged roads during peak travel times and gridlock at intersections that, according to Hance, sometimes means a motorist has to wait three light cycles before moving forward.
During Tuesday’s meeting with Kerry Dull, public works director, and traffic consultant John Rectanus, the commissioners voiced concerns about the downplayed adverse impacts projects have played on the county’s commuters.
“My concern is when we have done traffic studies for projects they only look at the impact to that little road that it dumps on,” said Hance. “It doesn’t take into account the impact at the end of the road where it intersects with Route 4. I’ve been told we’ve never had a project where they’ve said there was a traffic impact.”
Part of the problem, Hance said, is that those who have analyzed Calvert’s traffic situation have been comparing it to communities with larger populations.
“At the end of the day, it’s about the tolerance of our citizens,” he said. “Sitting through three cycles at a light may be acceptable in other places but in Calvert it’s not acceptable.”
During his presentation, Rectanus noted that Calvert’s countywide traffic situation hasn’t been assessed in almost a decade. The most recent data shows the level of service on county road intersections overall is rated “C or better,” town center roads are rated “D or better” while state roads are rated “D” overall.
The meeting with the consultant is part of county government’s effort to update its adequate public facilities ordinance, which places limits on projects based on their potential to impact roads, infrastructure and schools.
“All of our roads have to dump out on that artery [Route 4],” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who said of the main road, “it’s an F.”
“Our citizens are owed nothing less than a ‘C’,” declared Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), who added traffic studies needed to take into consideration the negative impacts of emergencies and their sometimes paralyzing impacts on travel through Calvert.
Dull indicated he and his staff will continue to work with the traffic consultant to update transportation regulations for developers for incorporation into a revised ordinance.