Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance

Calvert County Commissioner President Earl F. "Buddy" Hance (R) said the county's traffic situation is all about "the tolerance of our citizens."

Calvert Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance, a county native, said he recalls growing up near a state road at a time “you could play basketball in the middle of the road.” That's not so much the case anymore.

Calvert’s significant residential and commercial growth over several decades has resulted in clogged roads during peak travel times and gridlock at intersections that, according to Hance, sometimes means a motorist has to wait three light cycles before moving forward.

