During their Feb. 8 meeting, the Calvert County commissioners joined others in honoring Jacquelyn Culver, special projects manager for community resources, as the 2021 county government employee of the year.
The selection was made by the employee recognition committee, which chose Culver from a list of the dozen employees of the month named last year.
Elaine Joyner, who is the executive administrative assistant of community resources and ERC’s awards coordinator, noted that Culver has made a difference in the short time she has been with county government.
Culver, a Michigan native, began her employment in 2019. Her coworkers stated she took on the meticulous task of grant writing.
“In the short time she’s been employed she has been instrumental in securing large amounts of money to benefit the citizens of our county,” Joyner stated.
Procurement of three community development block grants totaling over $1.5 million for COVID-19 relief and the ongoing construction of a food distribution warehouse on the campus of Chesapeake Church to aid the End Hunger campaign earned Culver employee of the month for January in 2021. Joyner pointed out that Culver has continued the procurement efforts.
“She develops strategies and ideas quite readily,” said Joyner, who called Culver “a problem solver. She takes on new programs and initiatives” that help “our most vulnerable.”
Joyner added that her department coworker has overseen a $3 million rent and utility assistance effort “that has been a model for the state.”
Jennifer Moreland, community resources director, hired Culver in 2019. Moreland said Culver “covers all the bases” when writing grants.
Addressing the meeting via Internet, Sandy Washington, the executive director of Lifestyles of Maryland Inc., said Culver, “shifts the atmosphere. She has certainly done that in Calvert County.”
Lifestyles of Maryland is a La Plata-based nonprofit that provides emergency services to regional residents locked in a crisis, such as inability to pay rent, buy food or afford utilities. Washington disagreed with a previous speaker who said Culver could “think outside the box. With Jackie, there is no box.”
In accepting the accolades, Culver said the harsh challenges brought on by the pandemic in early 2020 “created a unique opportunity to meet new needs of Calvert County residents. This was truly a team effort. I couldn’t ask for a better team.”
“We’re glad you came here,” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) told Culver. “We benefit from you each and every day.”
Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R), who presented Culver with a certificate and check for being named employee of the year, declared, “What you’ve done is amazing.”