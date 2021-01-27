On Dec. 18, Sgt. Craig Kontra concluded a 33-year career with the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office. During Tuesday’s county commissioners’ meeting, Kontra was saluted with a proclamation and showered with praise by the board for his lengthy service.
Commissioner Thomas “Tim” Hutchins (R), himself a retired law enforcement officer, acknowledged Kontra’s dedication and those of other officers.
“Their commitment is the essence of the soul of our country,” said Hutchins.
The proclamation noted Kontra started his career in Calvert in January 1988 when he joined the sheriff’s office. At the time, Adrian Joy was Calvert’s sheriff.
Prior to that, Kontra, a native of Munhall, Pa. (a town just outside of Pittsburgh), had worked as a correctional officer in Charles County, did a two-year stint with the now-defunct North Beach Police Department and briefly worked as a cop in Prince George’s County’s community of Riverdale before coming to Calvert.
Kontra was promoted to deputy first-class in July 1990, to corporal in 1993 and sergeant in 2004.
The proclamation noted Kontra was a three-time recipient of the sheriff’s office “Deputy of the Year Award.”
In addition to working patrol, criminal investigations, drug enforcement and civil process, in 1997 Kontra started the sheriff’s office’s first warrant unit.
“You were willing to take on any job,” Commissioner Kelly D. McConkey (R) said.
Not noted during the presentation was Kontra’s foray into the political side of law enforcement. In 2014 Kontra ran as a Democrat for sheriff, losing in the general election to incumbent Mike Evans (R) by 625 votes. In 2018 Kontra ran as a Republican, losing again to Evans by a slightly larger margin.
“I love Calvert County,” said an emotional Kontra after McConkey read the board’s proclamation. Flanked by his wife, Connie, and son, Brian, Kontra added, “I hope this isn’t the last thing I do for Calvert County.”
Kontra emphasized that his family gave him the strength to do the challenging job of law enforcement for over three decades.
“It’s a family’s commitment,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R) of law enforcement.
“We want to thank you for your service,” Assistant Sheriff Col. Dave McDowell told Kontra.
The now retired sergeant admitted the day he concluded his run with the sheriff’s office was bittersweet, since his father, Joseph, passed away that day at the age of 86.
The proclamation noted that “with his professional work ethic and personable attitude, Craig was respected and well-liked in the law enforcement community. Craig’s dedication to his community runs beyond his professional life.”
