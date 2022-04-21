Next Tuesday’s meeting of the Calvert County commissioners will include four public hearings.
According to the county government website, among the scheduled April 26 hearings is consideration of strategy in regards to the disposal of wastewater from the Prince Frederick Wastewater Treatment system. When the issue was discussed by the board a few weeks ago, it was decided that public input was needed since the commissioners might impose a moratorium on any construction project within the Prince Frederick Town Center that would require the need for at least one sewer tap.
It was revealed during s March 22 work session with the Calvert County Department of Public Works that Prince Frederick’s system is at 71% capacity and upgrading it would be problematic.
“Now’s the time to plan,” said Kerry Dull, public works director.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) made the motion to hold the hearing prior to considering imposing a one-year moratorium.
Also scheduled for hearings is a proposed $434,862 budget adjustment and purchase contract approval for a property located on Cheyenne Trail in Lusby. That transaction has been requested by the county’s department of public safety.
Al Jeffery, deputy director of public safety, said the property is being purchased with grant money from the Federal Emergency Management Agency.
“This is an at-risk residence on the cliffs in Chesapeake Ranch Estates,” Jeffery told Southern Maryland News. “The county assisted the landowner in applying for a FEMA grant to mitigate this hazard by purchasing the house, tearing it down and turning it back to a natural state. Once complete, the property will remain open and no structures will be allowed to be placed or built on the property.”
Jeffery further explained that FEMA will provide 75% of the cost of the project with the homeowner ponying up the other 25% plus any cost overruns.
“As part of the agreement with FEMA, Calvert County has agreed to forward fund the project and submit for reimbursement from FEMA so the county expends no funds to accomplish this project,” Jeffery stated.
The commissioners will also seek the public’s input on a proposed budget adjustment for transferring capital improvements plan funds from the prior year fund balance for the Twin Beaches Library project’s general fund and increasing the debt for that North Beach project.
Also set for a public hearing is the general services division’s proposal for a temporary early voting facility at the Fairview Library in Owings. That plan would require a $377,000 budget adjustment.
The commissioners and local election office have been seeking an early voting location for the north end of the county. The local election office was notified by state officials last year that Calvert needed to add at least one new early voting site for the 2022 election.
