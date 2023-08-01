The boards of county commissioners and education met jointly Monday night

The boards of county commissioners and education meet jointly Monday evening at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center in Prince Frederick. The proposal to hire an independent consultant to analyze school procedures was the lone topic of the session.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A discussion Monday night between Calvert’s school board members and county commissioners extended well past its original half-hour timeline, resulting in a few pledges from the latter panel.

In analyzing the merits of hiring an independent consultant to conduct a performance audit of Calvert’s public school system, the commissioners agreed not to include any salary expenditures and payroll data. The commissioners also agreed that they would be the sole funding source for the study.


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews