A discussion Monday night between Calvert’s school board members and county commissioners extended well past its original half-hour timeline, resulting in a few pledges from the latter panel.
In analyzing the merits of hiring an independent consultant to conduct a performance audit of Calvert’s public school system, the commissioners agreed not to include any salary expenditures and payroll data. The commissioners also agreed that they would be the sole funding source for the study.
In a memo to the commissioners dated July 12, John Norris, county attorney, declared the board of county commissioners “has the authority to order a performance audit of the practices of the county board of education.”
The audit would determine whether the school system “is operating economically and efficiently and whether corrective actions for improving performance are appropriate,” Norris stated in the memo.
“It’s about ‘knowing,’ not ‘finding something wrong,’” Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said. Several times during the session Hance conceded that such a study could show county government is underfunding its share to the public school system.
In a prepared statement he read during the discussion, Commissioner Mark Cox Sr. (R) explained there was cause for concern earlier this year during the fiscal 2024 budget process after Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andraé Townsel requested an additional $24 million in county funds over the amount allocated for fiscal 2023.
“Where did the money go?” Cox asked. “What’s next year? Enrollment is going down.”
“It was a shock to all of us,” school board member Dawn Balinski stated, adding that most of the additional funds were for salaries.
The school board was urged by members of the public, staff union leaders and the county commissioners to provide pay boosts to educational support staff. Additionally, the state-mandated Blueprint for Maryland’s Future education reform plan requires significant raises for qualified teachers.
“We’re going to see a return on our investment,” Townsel declared. “I bet on the teachers and our educators.”
The superintendent noted that Calvert public schools are about to begin a strategic planning process with a draft plan expected to be read for school board approval in December. Townsel urged all concerned citizens to get involved in the process.
The superintendent also addressed allegations that the school system was spending money recklessly.
“We’re responsible for tax money, too,” Townsel said, adding that with the fiscal 2025 budget planning process already starting each of the school system’s departments are cutting their budgets to the bone. “We’re already tight and lean.”
Monday’s session appeared to get off to an awkward start. County Administrator Mark Willis, who served as moderator for the meeting, introduced a list of nine areas of review. The list was an eleventh hour insertion by county officials and caused some bristling among school board members.
The recommended areas included all expenditures — salaries and spending procedures — internal controls, potential efficiencies, procurement contracts, personnel actions and closed sessions related to the compliance of the Maryland Open Meetings Act.
“We’re not hiding anything,” school board member Antoine White said, adding that he thought the last minute introduction of the list of review areas to be “in poor taste.”
Inez Claggett, the school board president, pointed out that independent auditors examine the school system’s finances on a routine basis. She suggested that a return to the implementation of a “funding formula” would be a better strategy for determining how much money the county government allocates to the school system.
Commissioner Mike Hart (R) opined that the full financial ramifications of the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future needed to be finalized before county leaders discussed a new funding formula.
“Maybe our states could get together,” Claggett said, suggesting collaboration in establishing a new funding formula.
Public reaction to the boards’ discussions was mixed.
“Because this is taxpayer money you have to work collaboratively,” Huntingtown resident Myra Gowans said.
County resident Jerri Bell labeled the proposed performance audit “a fishing expedition” that would cost taxpayers “hundreds of thousands of dollars.”
In the end, the commissioners voted unanimously to direct government staff to draft a scope of work plan for the study using the guidelines provided during the meeting and distribute the draft to both boards.
Before the plan goes forward the commissioners will hold another joint meeting with the school board to present the plan and bid information. A decision on whether to move forward with the audit would be made at that time.
According to Hance, the next joint meeting could take place in November.
