The latest improvements to central Calvert County’s popular park on Route 231 will now include resurfaced tennis courts and additional pickleball courts.
“This has been determined to be a priority project,” Shannon Nazzal, Calvert’s parks and recreation department director, stated in a memo to the county commissioners. “The resurfacing of the current courts at Hallowing Point Park will include all our tennis courts and will include lines for pickleball courts for multi-use.”
Hallowing Point Park has four tennis courts and will be adding eight pickleball courts.
On Tuesday, the commissioners conducted a public hearing for a budget adjustment to get the additional Hallowing Point Park projects started and finished before the end of the calendar year. The reallocated money — totaling $1.2 million — will also include an undetermined amount to be used to get the park’s master plan update process rolling. Nazzal stated that process, which involves soliciting public input, would likely take a year to complete.
In her memo, Nazzal explained the reallocated money is coming from two Dunkirk District Park funds — one for construction of new restrooms and another for park development.
As he often does, Owings resident Joseph Cormier offered the only public comment on the proposed budget adjustment. He expressed concerns about the impact the shifting of funds could have on Dunkirk District Park.
When asked by Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) to explain how the budget adjustment would affect the north county park’s project schedule, Nazzal pointed out that there are other projects underway at the Dunkirk facility and the schedule for construction of the new restrooms has been moved back.
“It would not start anyway due to the amount of construction there,” Nazzal said, adding that at Dunkirk District Park, “We are getting ready to start the tennis and pickleball project right now.”
“What’s the timeline for the work at Hallowing Point?” Hance asked.
Nazzal said the resurfacing of tennis courts could start immediately and be finished by fall since no additional site work is required.
The pickleball component at Hallowing Point is in the permitting process and the work would likely be done by “on-call contractors,” Nazzal said.
While the commissioners voted to close the public record on the proposed budget adjustment, the final vote on the reallocation of funds won’t occur until early August, since the board is required to wait at least 10 days.
ADA plan gets approved
As part of their consent agenda during Tuesday’s meeting, the commissioners gave approval for a $141,000 budget adjustment for the county’s Americans with Disabilities Act self-assessment and transition plan.
In a memo to the commissioners, Thomas L. Jones, public works deputy director, stated the department “developed a new system for tracking ADA needs.”
Jones noted in his memo that compliance with the landmark legislation, passed over three decades ago, “is often required for local government agencies to be eligible for federal assistance grants.”
The $141,000 is coming from the commissioners’ contingency to the county’s capital improvement plan for Calvert’s Americans with Disabilities Act transition plan for county government buildings.
Jones did not identify any specific projects in his memo.
Vax news
During the commissioners’ pre-meeting session Tuesday with department leaders, Dr. Laurence Polsky, county health officer, reported his office will be offering back-to-school vaccinations from late August until mid-September.
The vaccinations are by appointment only and will be given at the health department every Thursday, Aug. 17 to Sept. 14, from 1 to 3:30 p.m.
According to health department information, required vaccines will be offered free to kindergarten through Grade 6 for chickenpox and grades 7 to 12 for Tdap and meningococcal.
More information on vaccine requirements for children is available on the state health department’s website at health.maryland.gov.
For local vaccination information, go to calverthealth.org.
Polsky also reported Calvert has had no deaths attributed to COVID-19 in the past 2½ months.
Back in early May the federal government repealed its COVID-19 public health state of emergency.
During the pandemic, Calvert County had Maryland’s lowest rates of COVID-related hospitalizations and deaths among the 24 jurisdictions, according to the local health department. According to state data, 175 people have died from the coronavirus in Calvert County.
Featured Local Savings
Let the news come to you
Get any of our free email newsletters.Explore newsletters