The latest improvements to central Calvert County’s popular park on Route 231 will now include resurfaced tennis courts and additional pickleball courts.

“This has been determined to be a priority project,” Shannon Nazzal, Calvert’s parks and recreation department director, stated in a memo to the county commissioners. “The resurfacing of the current courts at Hallowing Point Park will include all our tennis courts and will include lines for pickleball courts for multi-use.”


  

Let the news come to you

Get any of our free email newsletters.

Explore newsletters

Twitter: @MartySoMdNews