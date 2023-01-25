How to make Calvert’s public school system one that can compete worldwide is the aim of the county’s participation in the development of a local strategy for the Blueprint for Maryland’s Future. During their meeting Tuesday, the county commissioners received a progress report from the local Blueprint committee.
The presentation was made by committee co-chairs Mark Willis, county administrator, and Joe Sampson, implementation coordinator for Calvert County Public Schools.
The Blueprint education reform plan was mandated by state legislation based on the findings of the Kirwan Commission.
Sampson said the effort will aim to “reimagine the way we do business in education.”
Sampson explained the five “pillars” or “policy areas” of the local plan. They are early childhood education, high quality/diverse teachers and leaders, college and career readiness, providing more resources for student success, and governance and accountability.
The early childhood education policy area proved to be the most provocative during the discussion, since the plan is to expand the pre-kindergarten program to a full day and give an enrollment advantage to low-income families.
“It should not make a difference what the income level is,” said Commissioner Mike Hart (R).
“In Calvert County we are not going to have an issue where we turn people away,” said Sampson.
Speaking virtually, Blueprint committee member Dona Ostenso, the president of the Calvert Education Association, stated since pre-kindergarten is not mandated as kindergarten is, the early education policy “is not excluding anyone. There is a reason behind the phase-in process.”
“We’re going to run into space issues,” committee member Melissa Goshorn predicted, noting that Calvert County has long had a lack of private and public daycare.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) said he was glad the Blueprint strategy is not a rigid path to college but also focuses on preparing students for careers.
“Funding will be the biggest challenge,” said Hance. “We understand this is the first step.”
Sampson announced there will be a second town hall meeting on the Blueprint process sometime in late February. The exact date and location of the meeting have yet to be determined.
A local plan is supposed to be presented to the state’s accountability and implementation board and the Maryland State Department of Education by March 15.
Calvert public schools' Superintendent Andraé Townsel expressed confidence in the blueprint committee, which is comprised of citizens appointed by both the county commissioners and school board.
“If anybody can pull off the blueprint, Calvert County can,” said Townsel.
Police accountability board update given
Calvert Sheriff Ricky Cox (R), Wilson Parran, chairman of the county’s police accountability board, and Scott Deacon, who chairs the administrative charging committee, presented the commissioners with a summary of how the first five months of the new panels have progressed.
In a memo to the commissioners, Melanie Woodson, human resources director, explained the year-end report “is not as detailed as the future reports. However, there were major foundational accomplishments in 2022 that placed Calvert County ahead of the other local jurisdictions throughout the state.”
The boards were mandated by the state legislature’s Police Accountability Act of 2021. Parran noted that the first town hall meetings were held in October 2021 and by August the following year the committees were empaneled and ready to get started.
Parran also touted the panels as being the first in the state to receive certified training.
“We are kind of a vanguard for how this process works,” said Parran, who also noted complaints lodged against local police officers can be tracked on the board’s website.
“This is all new to us, it’s a work in progress,” said Cox. “I think we can work with this.”
“It sounds like we’re taking a very methodical approach,” said Hart.
The police accountability board's next meeting is Feb. 22 at 6:30 p.m. at the Harriet Elizabeth Brown Community Center.