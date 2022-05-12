As one speaker said last Saturday as members of the community prayed in Solomons, the span before their eyes must become “a bridge of hope.”
The 2022 Community Prayer Walk was held at the Solomons Riverwalk pavilion in the late morning May 7, organized by members of the Calvert Interfaith Council in collaboration with A More Excellent Way ministry, the Circle of Angels initiative and several local churches in the tri-county area.
Saturday morning a dissipating fog lingered around the Gov. Thomas Johnson Bridge, which has been the site of four suicide attempts in the early months of this year. Three of the incidents resulted in deaths.
The latest occurred during the early morning hours of March 15, when Derek Paiz, 24, a Navy seaman and Texas native, was eluding police in his Toyota. According to Maryland State Police, Paiz drove the vehicle to the bridge, stopped and exited the Toyota and jumped over the bridge. His body washed ashore 28 days later.
Earlier in the year, in three separate incidents, young women leapt off the span, which connects Calvert and St. Mary’s counties, and into the Patuxent River. While all three were recovered, two lost their lives.
A third woman, a student at St. Mary’s College of Maryland from the Baltimore area, survived a Feb. 19 incident.
According to a report by Chris Shannon, chief of Calvert Advanced Life Support, “Calvert County sheriff’s deputies on top of the bridge had a visual on the subject in the water drifting away from the bridge and were conveying her movement to the crews on land. The subject was drifting quickly due to high winds and fast moving current at the time.”
With the aid of the deputies, Maryland State Police Aviation and other responders, the five member crew of a 29-foot U.S. Coast Guard vessel stationed at St. Inigoes recovered the woman. According to Coast Guard Chief Petty Officer Emily Velez, a crew member performed cardio pulmonary resuscitation on the woman as the vessel traveled to the Solomons boat ramp.
Responders then transported her to a hospital. For several days the woman was on life support.
Recently, Southern Maryland News has been in contact with “Kathy,” the mother of the woman who survived the jump. She reported her daughter is recovering slowly — physically and mentally — from the impacts of the ordeal. She asked that their family name not be used in this story.
The mother said the family is hoping to have an opportunity to thank all the responders who aided in saving the woman’s life.
In addition to offering prayers for the lives lost in the Patuxent in recent months, the Saturday morning gathering prayed with members of local law enforcement.
“Prayers are for peace, world nations, affordable housing, healing of the sick, those battling mental illnesses, local businesses, world leaders, government, first responders, marriage and families, youth and schools, those battling addictions, single parents, missing and exploited children, racial tensions, comfort for all who have lost loved ones, love and so much more,” an event press release stated.
The 2022 event was the 19th year the prayer walk was held.
“Our vision is that one day soon the first Saturday in May there will be community prayer walks all over the great earth,” said event founder CeCe Mackall.
