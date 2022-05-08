Dunkirk Baptist Church Pastor Ben Holland, left, listens as CalvertHealth Medical Center Chaplain Alice Thompson offers a prayer during a National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday, May 5, at the county courthouse in Prince Frederick. The Calvert Interfaith Council held the outdoor service where several members of the local clergy led the gathering in prayer and song, asking God to bless various community professionals, volunteers and individuals. National Day of Prayer is annually observed on the first Thursday of May.
Caroline Holland, left, and Chris Garrett, youth pastor at Dunkirk Baptist Church, lead a gathering in song at the Calvert courthouse in Prince Frederick kat a National Day of Prayer observance on Thursday, May 5. The Calvert Interfaith Council held the outdoor service where several members of the local clergy led the gathering in prayer and song, asking God to bless various community professionals, volunteers and individuals. National Day of Prayer is annually observed on the first Thursday of May.
STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN
The Calvert Interfaith Council held an outdoor service at the county courthouse Thursday in observance of National Prayer Day. Several members of the local clergy led the gathering in prayer and song, asking God to bless various community professionals, volunteers and individuals. National Day of Prayer is annually observed on the first Thursday of May.