A Calvert County volunteer who is part of local history was saluted by the county commissioners Tuesday during the board’s weekly meeting.
Randy Smith began his involvement with local firefighting during the mid-1970s. In 1981 Smith was one of over 30 charter members of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.
This past June, Smith was recognized by the Baltimore-based African American Fire Fighters Historical Society. Then, during the Maryland State Fireman’s Association’s annual convention in Ocean City, Smith was inducted into the association’s hall of fame.
Information from the Dunkirk VFD’s website notes that Smith was the local company’s first Black president, vice president and assistant chief. He recently served one year as the president of the Southern Maryland Volunteer Firemen’s Association.
“It’s a long time coming,” said Eric Holtzberger, currently the assistant chief of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Fire Department. “I’ve called him a friend most of my life. My friend, mentor, part of my family.”
Several speakers, including Smith’s twin brother Rodney, praised the honoree as someone who viewed local fire and rescue as his call to service.
“I’m so proud of him,” said Rodney Smith.
Randy Smith said he was “humbled” by the recent honors.
“The fire department has been a family away from my family,” he said. He noted that while his brothers enlisted in the military, “I decided to stay back and get into volunteer fire service. Fire service really grounded me, taught me a lot and helped mold me into the person I am today.”
“Randy is just an example of the hundreds of volunteers that we have in Calvert County and the dedication they have to serve in this community,” said Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R). “Think about all the volunteers when you think about Randy Smith.”