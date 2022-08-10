Randy Smith

Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department charter member Randy Smith was recently inducted into the Maryland State Firemen's Association Hall of Fame.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A Calvert County volunteer who is part of local history was saluted by the county commissioners Tuesday during the board’s weekly meeting.

Randy Smith began his involvement with local firefighting during the mid-1970s. In 1981 Smith was one of over 30 charter members of the Dunkirk Volunteer Fire Department.

