A Calvert County correctional deputy is facing several charges including felony third-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault following an alleged incident at a Lusby residence.
According to court documents filed by Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident occurred May 1 and was reported two days later. The accuser is a 21-year-old female.
The correctional deputy, who was off duty at the time of the alleged assault, is identified in court papers as Devin Wesley Preston, 24, of Lusby.
According to Lt. Col. David Payne, assistant sheriff for Calvert County, Preston is currently suspended without pay.
Buck stated in court documents that he conducted a recorded interview with the defendant, who agreed to speak with the detective without a lawyer present. Preston admitted to consuming a large amount of rum and vodka prior to the arrival of the accuser and another woman and continued drinking “throughout the night.”
Preston admitted to making “sexual advances” toward both women with his hands during the evening. Both women later left the residence, according to the defendant.
In a separate recorded interview, the accuser admitted to consuming alcohol, passing out, waking up and being groped by the defendant as she was leaving the residence.
The accuser told Buck she “has never made any advances toward Mr. Preston or gave him any kind of flirtatious indication that she was sexually interested in him.”
All parties agreed that the next day Preston did offer an apology for his actions the following day via text.
Buck noted in court papers that the case has been screened with Rebecca Cordero, assistant state’s attorney.
The charges against Preston were filed May 5 with an arrest warrant being served that day. He was released on his own recognizance.
According to court records, a preliminary hearing on the case has been deferred.