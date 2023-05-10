Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Prince Frederick

The Calvert County Sheriff's Office in Prince Frederick.

 STAFF PHOTO BY MARTY MADDEN

A Calvert County correctional deputy is facing several charges including felony third-degree sex offense and two counts of second-degree assault following an alleged incident at a Lusby residence.

According to court documents filed by Detective Joshua Buck of the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office, the alleged incident occurred May 1 and was reported two days later. The accuser is a 21-year-old female.


