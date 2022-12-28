Prompted by elections and retirements, the faces of Calvert County’s leadership experienced changes in 2022. However, many of the issues leaders had to deal with were carryovers from years past.
Those issues included the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic, managing residential growth, police accountability, empathy and inclusion within the public school system, plus standing up to racism.
Race was the subtext of the selection by the Calvert board of education of Andrae Townsel, a superintendent of schools in Michigan. Townsel, along with Raquel Jones, an administrator with Baltimore County Public Schools, were announced as finalists for succeeding Daniel D. Curry, the superintendent who was retiring after eight years. Townsel and Jones, who are Black, initially received a slightly tepid reaction, with some speakers and social media posters declaring Calvert should hire a “local” educator.
That development prompted the leadership of the local chapter of the NAACP to issue a “call to action” March 23 for members to attend the following day’s school board meeting, “and show your support for the board of education’s candidates for superintendent of Calvert County Public Schools.”
Calvert NAACP President Michael Kent spoke in support of the candidates, recalling Calvert County’s education system in a segregated society.
“Seeing a superintendent of color would mean a lot in Calvert County,” said Kent.
In early April the school board approved Townsel’s appointment.
Another race-related story involved a lawsuit filed by the American Civil Liberties Union against the sheriff’s office. The ACLU has requested the law enforcement agency provide data on deputies’ searches of Black residents.
The civil liberties group is unwilling to pay a hefty price obtaining documents, stating the data is subject to the Freedom of Information Act. The suit remains unresolved.
Calvert’s year in politics
With three new county commissioners, two new school board members and a new sheriff, the 2022 election brought significant turnover in high profile posts.
Sitting commissioners Kelly D. McConkey and Christopher Gadway were both defeated in July’s Republican primary by opponents Catherine Grasso and Mark Cox. Grasso and Cox won the general election and have joined incumbent Republicans Earl F. “Buddy” Hance and Mike Hart on the new board, which is rounded out by another Republican, Todd Ireland.
Three-term Commissioner Steven R. Weems (R) announced in early March that he would not be a candidate for re-election to the board.
Calvert’s school board race, with two at-large seats being vacated, drew a large field of candidates. The field was reduced to four candidates and retired school teacher Lisa Grenis and parent/activist Jana Post prevailed in the November general election.
With Sheriff Mike Evans retiring, four of his fellow Republicans and one Democrat filed in the race to succeed him. Ricky Cox, a captain in the sheriff’s office, won the GOP primary handily and prevailed in the general election as well.
Republican Robert Harvey won his first full, four-year term as state’s attorney. With mail-in votes coming in strong, Democrat Margaret Phipps, longtime county register of wills, won another four-year term. Phipps was trailing slightly after the counting stopped on election night.
In legislative races, Jerry Clark announced earlier in the year he did not intend to seek another term as a state delegate. He will be replaced by Todd Morgan, a former St. Mary's County commissioner.
Incumbent Del. Mark Fisher (R-Calvert), who along with some Republican colleagues challenged a legislative district map drawn and approved by the Democrat majority in Annapolis, handily won his primary race and faced no opposition in the general election.
Rachel Jones, who had been appointed by Gov. Larry Hogan (R) to fill Michael A. Jackson’s unexpired term as District 27B delegate when the latter was appointed to the District 27 Senate seat, lost to Brandywine resident Jeffrie Long in the Democratic primary.
Justice and law enforcement
Calvert’s trial of the year occurred in mid-March, as former sheriff’s deputy Joseph Francis Migliaccio, 35, faced a jury on vehicular manslaughter charges stemming from an October 2019 road accident, which claimed the life of Leah Clark of Prince Frederick.
The jury found Migliaccio guilty of speeding and reckless driving but acquitted him on all criminal charges, including those charging him with being drunk at the wheel of his truck at the time he struck Clark, who was walking along Dares Beach Road. The trial result yielded allegations that members of the sheriff’s office had protected Migliaccio during the preliminary investigation.
During a citizens’ rally in front of the sheriff’s office four days after the trial ended, Evans, then sheriff, told the gathering that, in his opinion, “justice was not served.”
Evans said a circuit court judge sustained a motion by defense attorneys to have blood alcohol test results declared inadmissible during the trial. He added he “wasn’t privy” to the information. Conversations between attorneys and the Maryland State Police, the law enforcement agency that administered sobriety tests to Migliaccio, the Calvert County Sheriff’s Office’s Criminal Investigations Bureau and Crash Reconstruction Team conducted the investigations that led to the indictments.
Clark’s family indicated at the time they would be filing a civil suit against Migliaccio. That wrongful death suit was filed in late October in Calvert County Circuit Court. Clark's mother, Mary Frances Clark of Chesapeake Beach, filed the suit and is being represented by attorneys Levi Stuart Zaslow and Laurence Cumberland.
In addition to Migliaccio, Evans, the sheriff’s office and Calvert board of commissioners are also identified as defendants. According to a docket summary, summons were issued Dec. 20 and the case remains open.
Two homicides occurred in Calvert in 2022. The first was in Lusby in late January when Selena Noelle Persinger, 37, was slain inside her residence. Travis B. Ridgely, 35, also of Lusby, pleaded guilty to one count of murder. In November, through a plea deal, Ridgely was sentenced to 35 years in prison. He will have to serve at least 20 years of that sentence.
On June 13, Tyree Tashawn Richardson, 20, entered his former girlfriend’s Dunkirk residence and was shot to death. Police charged Terrance Kenneth Yancey, 22, of Washington, D.C., with the homicide. Yancey fled the residence and was the subject of a nearly 24-hour manhunt. The state’s case against Yancey could go to trial in April.
Calvert County ended the year as a statewide leader in what is hoped will yield a measure of citizen oversight to local law enforcement. The county’s police accountability board was paneled just in time for the mandated July 1 deadline. The accountability board, administrative review committee and trial board were all mandated by controversial statewide legislation in 2021.
Holding the line on growth
With growing concerns about the stability of the public sewer system in Prince Frederick, the presence of new, high priced apartment buildings and complaints about traffic gridlock that sometimes occurs well past rush hours, the county commissioners and planning commission, took steps to apply the brakes on residential growth by subsequently discarding portions of the 2019 comprehensive plan rewrite.
The actions impact the previously proposed parameters for Prince Frederick, Huntingtown, Lusby and Solomons.
In late March, Hart introduced the touchy subject of a building moratorium in Prince Frederick due to concerns that increasing the capacity of that town’s public sewer will be problematic. In late April, after a lengthy public hearing during a commissioners’ meeting the board voted, with Hart opposed, to continue to study the Prince Frederick sewer system and not impose a building moratorium.
The commissioners also opted to make changes to the adequate public facilities ordinance, adding components such as water and sewer, stormwater management, solid waste and recycling, fire, rescue and emergency medical, and law enforcement services as issues developers must address before projects may be approved. The public works department will also be implementing stricter guidelines for road adequacy during the approval process.
There was news about the county seat’s planned commercial growth, as the planning commission conducted site plan review of the proposed Armory Square project. The tract, once the site of a public school, will include an ALDI grocery.
Funding recruitment and retention
In mid-April, after much behind-the-scenes negotiation and data research presented by consultants, the commissioners decided to boost pay for county employees, sheriff’s deputies and detention center’s correctional officers. Board members cited the need to be more competitive with surrounding counties to attract and retain quality employees.
Collectively, the pay boosts cost $13.3 million.
Melanie Woodson, the county government’s personnel director, told the board a consultant’s study found, on average, Calvert was 17% behind government workers’ pay compared to Charles and St. Mary’s.
“We took a very good action to give the sheriff’s office, correctional officers and county employees the pay raises they deserve,”” Hance said.
Unmasking of the children
On Feb. 25, the day after a dramatic school board work session, the Maryland General Assembly’s Joint Committee on Administrative, Executive and Legislative Review overwhelmingly affirmed a state school board decision to make the wearing of masks by public school students optional.
A letter signed earlier in the week by Curry and Dr. Laurence Polsky, Calvert health officer, stated the county's COVID-19 case rates “remain in the high range.” Curry and Polsky stated Calvert students would still need to wear masks until at least March 14.
“Polsky and Curry legally can’t make kids wear a mask in school,” declared Melissa Goshorn, parent/activist, at an outdoor rally prior to the school board work session.
The work session ended abruptly, a call then-board president Pamela Cousins made during the board comments segment when some attendees began jeering.
In the end, it was a battle the proponents of optional masking won.
Bad news, good news
Calvert County’s 2022 blended the sad with the happy.
In March, 67-year-old Martin R. Jackson was killed in a single-vehicle crash on Prince Frederick’s Main Street.
In early April, 58-year-old Paul A. Pinkowski was found dead inside a Lusby residence after a fire.
In late May a 45-year old man was killed in Huntingtown when a tree he was trying to take down with his truck fell on the vehicle.
On June 3, a 47-year-old Lothian woman, identified as Michelle Beach-Twigg, lost her life when her motor vehicle veered off a Chesapeake Beach roadway and struck a tree.
Also in June, although Bernie Fowler’s death in December 2021 at the age of 97 means he will no longer be physically present for his annual Patuxent Wade-in, grandson Cody Fowler donned the overalls, straw hat and sneakers and led attendees into the river to gauge water quality. It was the 35th wade-in and the sneaker index measurement was 39 inches.
One of Calvert’s top feel-good stories occurred in late August when 20 beagles arrived at the Calvert Humane Society’s shelter in Sunderland. The dogs were rescued from s shuttered breeding facility in Virginia which is owned by a scientific research company.
“They are all going to be adopted,” declared Tonya Gott, the local society’s president.
Farewells
Calvert countians said their final farewells in 2022 to several well-known citizens. The passings included former superintendent of schools James Hook, who died Thanksgiving Day at age 79.
Community activist Malcolm Funn died in late July. He was 77. In addition to his involvement in the NAACP, Funn served on the planning commission, liquor board and was serving as a member of the state board of elections at the time of his death.
Local businessman Jack Hammett passed away Aug. 28 at age 92. He was a founder of The Calverton School. In October, a pavilion was dedicated in his memory at the Calvert Dialysis Center in Prince Frederick.
Irony or coincidence?
In late August the Community Life Center of Southern Calvert County had a great event planned. Attendees would be learning about critical incident response. Their instructors would be some of the county’s best — members of the sheriff’s department special operations team.
The event never happened. Why?
The night before and continuing into the few hours before the event was scheduled to take place, members of the special operations team were involved in a real critical incident — a 10-hour standoff in a Chesapeake Beach neighborhood. Police from other counties also converged in the imperiled subdivision.
The alleged perpetrator fired shots at the officers, who returned fire, injuring the man who eventually recovered and was discharged from the hospital.
In October, Ronald Joseph Garraway, 60, of Chesapeake Beach, was served a 42-count indictment related to the standoff. The case could go to trial in March.