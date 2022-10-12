Calvert government staff delivered a series of overviews regarding the likely expansion of its adequate public facilities ordinance during the Oct. 4 meeting of the county commissioners.
Mary Beth Cook, planning and zoning director, noted the current ordinance, which is incorporated within Calvert’s zoning ordinance, only deals with roads and schools.
The measure, said Cook, was first adopted in 1988 “to help ensure that schools and roads would be able to accommodate growth,” in the residential category.
Per the 2019 comprehensive plan update, the adequate public facilities regulations will be expanded to include setting standards for water and sewer, stormwater management, solid waste and recycling, emergency response — fire, rescue, emergency medical services — law enforcement services and parks.
Cook stated the current proposal to move the adequate public facilities' regulations out of the zoning ordinance and into the county code.
With the codification, the regulations “will become part of the development process. If any one of the existing or proposed categories is found to be inadequate during that review, the development cannot start construction until the capacity has become adequate.”
However, there exists a six-year limit in the amount of time the county could hold up a project, a situation that does not sit well with Commissioner Mike Hart (R), who feels some developers will wait the limit out, which would then put any burden of growth mitigation on the taxpayers.
“Sometimes you have to say ‘no,’” he declared.
Hart asked John Norris, county attorney, if there was a legal way to halt a project after six years.
Norris noted that Calvert does have an excise tax, which does make developers and property owners pay for growth.
“There are ways to structure fees to allow them to mitigate their impacts,” said Norris. “There are ways to require them to cover their impacts through a stronger excise tax. It doesn’t necessarily have to be for residential development.”
Currently, the county levies an excise tax of $12,950 on single family detached homes. The scale is lowered for single family attached residences, mobile homes and apartments.
A solid waste fee is one component incorporated in Calvert’s excise tax.
While no changes are being proposed to the adequate public facility regulations in regards to public schools, the commissioners continue to push for stricter sanctions on project impacts to roads.
“State roads and intersections must maintain a minimum level ‘D’ service rating,” said Kerry Dull, public works director.
Recalling his school days, Commissioner Christopher J. Gadway (R) stated he does not find Ds or Fs to be acceptable.
“I like C or better across the board,” said Gadway.
Commissioner President Earl F. “Buddy” Hance (R) agreed with Gadway.
“It’s the parameters of the [traffic] study that’s important,” said Hance. “Why would we tell the citizens of this county that D is acceptable?”
After discussions with staff about determining acceptable thresholds for water and sewer systems and presentations from public safety, the sheriff’s office, and parks and recreation, the commissioners indicated more work was needed on the proposals before they could be forwarded to the planning commission. Any proposed changes to the ordinance would be subject to a public hearing before moving forward.
“You might have to do a little more work,” said Hance, adding that the presentation provided “good structure on how we future plan.”