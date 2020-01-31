Rodney Gertz

Rodney Gertz of Quality Built Homes speaks during a public hearing Tuesday night, where a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment was deferred by the Calvert County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners. During the meeting, three members of the engineering and development community commented on the proposed changes, which included making a conceptual site plan review mandatory instead of optional. Planning Commission administrator Carolyn Sunderland said staff would get comments from engineers and developers, and if no major changes are planned or if such are less restrictive than the current proposal, another public hearing would not be held. “The Planning Commission and Planning Commission staff have and always will continue to work with the development community in order to get their projects accomplished,” Planning Commission chair Greg Kernan said after the meeting.