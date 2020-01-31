Rodney Gertz of Quality Built Homes speaks during a public hearing Tuesday night, where a proposed zoning ordinance text amendment was deferred by the Calvert County Planning Commission and Board of Commissioners. During the meeting, three members of the engineering and development community commented on the proposed changes, which included making a conceptual site plan review mandatory instead of optional. Planning Commission administrator Carolyn Sunderland said staff would get comments from engineers and developers, and if no major changes are planned or if such are less restrictive than the current proposal, another public hearing would not be held. “The Planning Commission and Planning Commission staff have and always will continue to work with the development community in order to get their projects accomplished,” Planning Commission chair Greg Kernan said after the meeting.
featured
Calvert County defers zoning ordinance text amendment
- STAFF PHOTO BY CALEB M. SOPTELEAN
-
-
Latest News
- Calvert County defers zoning ordinance text amendment
- Bailey co-sponsoring two bills to toughen crimes against minors
- Wanted Anne Arundel man apprehended
- Feds indict park cop on child porn charges
- Local drug dealer gets 20-year prison sentence
- One Maryland resident being tested for coronavirus
- Renovation of old Kmart underway
- Man allegedly robbed with laser-sighted shotgun
Newsletters
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
-
Jan 31$3 / paddle or 2 paddles for $5
-
Feb 1$5 for non-AFF members, Free for AFF members
-
Feb 1
-
Feb 3
-
Feb 4Free