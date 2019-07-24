Calvert County government recently launched a more user-friendly website.
The new mobile-friendly, responsive Calvert County Government website will be a valuable resource to anyone who visits the site, from local businesses and residents, county visitors and more.
Much of the organization will remain the same, so it will feel familiar to those who use the current site. But a clearly defined drop down menu, visually appealing graphics and information in a condensed, attractive layout will make navigation easier.
The design was determined using feedback from county staff, citizen responses to a survey conducted earlier this year and data analysis of site use.
Go to www.CalvertCountyMd.gov.