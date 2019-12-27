Wilson Freeland is a free man, sort of.
He retired from employment with Calvert County on Dec. 6.
Freeland, 63, started working for the county doing mosquito control in 1982 and was the general services director for the past 10 years.
He called general services the “411 of county government. We do all of the things that the other (11) departments don’t do.”
For example, general services employees maintain buildings, negotiate leases and make recommendations for land acquisition.
“We plan on who goes where and what facility they’re in,” he said. “We interact with every department on a daily basis, including outside agencies and state government.”
His fondest work-related memories are of working with “a dedicated group of individuals” on a day-to-day basis.
Some memorable events Freeland mentioned include the ice storm of 1994 — which required staffers to work 36 hours straight to keep several key buildings operational — and a blizzard in 2010 that resulted in 22 inches of snow. He also recalled Hurricane Irene from 2011 and a tornado in the early 2000s that resulted in two deaths.
His most humorous memory was when a woman in mosquito control temporarily lost a truck. She had stopped to open a gate; when she turned around after opening the gate, the truck was gone.
She had inadvertently put it in reverse. She then found the vehicle unharmed.
“It went down the lane into a field,” Freeland said, noting the department received a call about the woman losing the vehicle.
Freeland led major improvements to several county-owned buildings, newly-retired county administrator Terry Shannon said, including the Calvert Marine Museum, Solomons boat ramp and the Calvert County Circuit Courthouse.
He also oversaw completion of the Edward T. Hall Aquatic Center, the creation of the Child Advocacy Center and design and the construction of the Prince Frederick Volunteer Rescue Squad facility.
He and his wife, Kimberly, have two sons, William Everett and James Lyle, who are a sheriff’s deputy in Calvert and an engineer in Columbia, respectively.
The couple owns a 175-acre farm. Wilson also farms 230 acres on five other farms, including 25 acres of what was Louis and Hazel Goldsteins’ farm, which is where his grandfather, Victor E. Freeland, was born in 1912 while Freeland’s great grandparents, William E. and Gussie Freeland, were sharecroppers.
The Goldsteins sold the farm to The Nature Conservancy, which sold it to the state, Freeland said. The Goldstein farm is now part of the 1,800-acre Parkers Creek Wildlife Management Area, which is adjacent to Freeland’s farm.
Although he’s retired, Freeland said he can’t think of a better thing to do than continue farming, which he started doing before he began working with the county. He farmed tobacco until the state paid him to stop growing it in the early 1980s. Since then, he’s grown corn, soybeans and sorghum.
“I have had the distinct pleasure to work with Wilson Freeland my entire 32-year career with Calvert County government,” Shannon said in a press release. “[He] has a calm, rational-thinking demeanor and a wealth of knowledge about the county’s facilities, properties and people. He will be greatly missed.”
